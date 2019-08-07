Vigilant Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM); Private Bank & Trust Co Cut Its Stake in Oracle (ORCL) by $364,587 as Share Price Rose

Vigilant Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc bought 12,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 179,004 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.12 million, up from 166,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $353.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $110.43. About 9.47M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/04/2018 – PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PCRX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $40; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC – BOARD RESPONSE TO RECENT ADDITIONAL US SANCTIONS AGAINST RUSSIA; 16/04/2018 – LAUNCH: JPMorgan $4.5b Debt Offering in Three Parts; 10/04/2018 – VERIFONE SYSTEMS INC PAY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20; 14/05/2018 – JP Morgan recommends betting on AMD for a short-term pop from cryptocurrency conference hype; 20/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE ELECTS MELLODY HOBSON TO BOARD; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Russian investment trust working to comply with US sanctions; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN 1Q EPS $2.37; 16/05/2018 – New Relic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – JPMORGAN: CONTRACT TO IMPLEMENT BLACK KNIGHT LOANSPHERE EMPOWER

Private Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 17.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co sold 6,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 33,211 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, down from 40,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $53.96. About 12.58M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 12/04/2018 – “Retail 2018: The Loyalty Divide” Reveals Brands Underestimate the Opportunity for Social Advocacy and Personalization to Drive Continued Revenue; 27/03/2018 – Google plans Supreme Court appeal over Oracle IP decision; 04/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING: Oracle CEO Catz raises Defense cloud-computing contract fight with Amazon in private dinner with Trump,; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Unveils World’s First Intelligent Cloud Suite; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 09/05/2018 – Oracle to Launch Internet ‘Weather Map’; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q OTHER INCOME 489.4M RUPEES; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Equity Adds PNC, Exits Wells Fargo, Cuts Oracle; 27/03/2018 – Appeals court revives Oracle’s copyright claim against Google; 11/05/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference May 15

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61 million and $716.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerg Mkts Large Co Etf (FNDE) by 17,101 shares to 2,394 shares, valued at $66,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Fundamental Intl Large Co Etf (FNDF) by 1.05M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,864 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.74 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20B and $708.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 10,143 shares to 19,636 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard (VWO) by 81,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 393,253 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (AAXJ).