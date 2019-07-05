Vigilant Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Eog Resources (EOG); Macrogenics (MGNX) Shareholder Bb Biotech Ag Lifted Its Stake

Bb Biotech Ag increased its stake in Macrogenics Inc. (MGNX) by 3.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb Biotech Ag bought 116,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.40 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.13M, up from 3.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb Biotech Ag who had been investing in Macrogenics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $824.82 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.32% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $16.9. About 106,483 shares traded. MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) has declined 24.64% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MGNX News: 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 13/03/2018 FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 23/04/2018 – DJ MacroGenics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGNX); 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…

Vigilant Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 9.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc bought 14,533 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 164,091 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.62 million, up from 149,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $87.97. About 2.78M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $258,567 activity. 6,924 shares were sold by Fust Matthew K, worth $203,427 on Wednesday, February 6. 1,770 MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) shares with value of $53,100 were sold by Spitznagel Thomas.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.58, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold MGNX shares while 30 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 40.11 million shares or 25.87% more from 31.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 60,460 shares. 30,075 are held by Opus Point Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 6,215 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup owns 0% invested in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) for 16,216 shares. 459,335 are held by Franklin. 3.40 million were reported by Blackrock. 1.55 million are owned by Point72 Asset Lp. 82 are owned by Us Bancshares De. Moreover, Bancorp Of New York Mellon has 0% invested in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) for 167,909 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc owns 15,567 shares. Lord Abbett And Commerce Limited Com holds 643,870 shares. Fosun Intll Limited, a Hong Kong-based fund reported 77,573 shares. Moreover, Td Asset has 0% invested in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). Hudson Bay Cap Management Ltd Partnership invested in 100,100 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX).

More notable recent MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “MacroGenics to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Review Margetuximab Phase 3 SOPHIA Study Presentation at ASCO – GlobeNewswire” on May 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “MacroGenics Announces Removal of Partial Clinical Hold on MGD009 Program by FDA – GlobeNewswire” published on January 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SWKS, SNAP, CPRI earnings dominate premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Healthcare Investor Brad Loncar Breaks Down ASCO 2019’s Winners and Losers – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Up Over 2%; Virtusa Shares Drop Following Downbeat Q4 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blue Edge Cap Limited Com stated it has 0% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated invested 0.02% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited has 225,945 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 42,500 were reported by Stelliam L P. Sterling Investment Mgmt invested in 0.53% or 7,158 shares. 3.55 million are owned by Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag. 432 are owned by Parkside Finance Bank & Trust And Tru. Oppenheimer And Inc accumulated 0.23% or 89,792 shares. Spinnaker has 0.26% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 27,338 shares. Moreover, Moors And Cabot Incorporated has 0.02% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.28% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Axiom Int Investors Lc De holds 1.07% or 367,050 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Bank & Trust And Trust holds 9,140 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Drexel Morgan And holds 0.21% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 2,471 shares. Arga Inv Mgmt Lp owns 24,050 shares.

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61 million and $716.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 24,423 shares to 254,761 shares, valued at $20.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 124,496 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,905 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology (IBB).

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oilfield Service Trucking Carriers Crushed By Evolving Demand – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why EOG Resources, Acuity Brands, and BlackLine Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs Has 4 Top Pick Energy Stocks to Buy as OPEC Cuts Remain in Place – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Paul Tudor Jones Says Gold Is His Favorite Trade In The Next 1-2 Years – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $235,851 activity.