Vigilant Capital Management Boosted Stake in Home Depot (HD) as Share Price Rose; Horizon Investments Maintains Holding in Mastercard Cl A (MA)

Horizon Investments Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 146.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc bought 2,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 3,957 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $930,000, up from 1,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $273.53. About 1.35M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 19/03/2018 – MASTERCARD OPEN TO FACILITATING NATIONAL DIGITAL CURRENCIES: FT; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 22/03/2018 – Mastercard Foundation to spend $100m in Rwanda to help create jobs; 06/03/2018 – XOX SAYS HASN’T ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO WORK WITH MASTERCARD; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 21/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – EQUIFAX BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF 12 DIRECTORS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD: CROSS-BORDER GROWTH MODERATING AMID CRYPTO DROP-OFF; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD- CLARIFY THAT CO IS CURRENTLY ONLY EXPLORING OPPORTUNITY TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO BRING PAYMENT EFFICIENCY TO ITS CUSTOMERS

Vigilant Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 935.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc bought 67,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 74,502 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.30 million, up from 7,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $208.02. About 768,490 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility; 25/04/2018 – KXAN News: #BREAKING: #Dallas Officer Rogelio Santander has died from his injuries. The other officer and Home Depot; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $3.98B; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – ADOPTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARD WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT CO’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OR RELATED DISCLOSURES; 25/04/2018 – WHSVnews: #BREAKING: 1 of the 2 Dallas police officers shot at a Home Depot yesterday has died of his injuries…; 14/03/2018 – HBI And The Home Depot Foundation Partner To Tackle Labor Shortage; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot’s comparable-store sales miss estimates; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources: At least one officer shot during northeast Dallas incident Tuesday afternoon near Home Depot; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon:

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 7 sales for $39.05 million activity. 1,500 shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon, worth $413,560 on Wednesday, July 31.

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50B and $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp Com (NASDAQ:WDC) by 32,987 shares to 5,808 shares, valued at $279,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) by 19,754 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,827 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr 1 3 Yr Treas Bd (SHY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

