ViewRay Inc. (VRAY)’s Financial Results Comparing With ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) and ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) are two firms in the Medical Appliances & Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ViewRay Inc. 8 4.93 N/A -1.20 0.00 ShockWave Medical Inc. 46 65.49 N/A -12.07 0.00

In table 1 we can see ViewRay Inc. and ShockWave Medical Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of ViewRay Inc. and ShockWave Medical Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ViewRay Inc. 0.00% -80.1% -40.3% ShockWave Medical Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ViewRay Inc. are 4.3 and 3.1. Competitively, ShockWave Medical Inc. has 10.4 and 9.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. ShockWave Medical Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ViewRay Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for ViewRay Inc. and ShockWave Medical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ViewRay Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ShockWave Medical Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$6 is ViewRay Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 35.14%. Competitively the consensus price target of ShockWave Medical Inc. is $33, which is potential -22.48% downside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that ViewRay Inc. seems more appealing than ShockWave Medical Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of ViewRay Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 69.8% of ShockWave Medical Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.6% of ViewRay Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, ShockWave Medical Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ViewRay Inc. -5.58% 3.94% 33.73% 29.48% -22.22% 47.61% ShockWave Medical Inc. -3.61% -11.42% 25.21% 0% 0% 60.39%

For the past year ViewRay Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ShockWave Medical Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors ShockWave Medical Inc. beats ViewRay Inc.

ViewRay, Inc., through its subsidiary, ViewRay Technologies, Inc., designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. It offers MRIdian, a radiation therapy solution that enables treatment and real-time imaging of a patientÂ’s anatomy simultaneously. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to locate, target, and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered. Its customers include university research and teaching hospitals, community hospitals, private practices, government institutions, and freestanding cancer centers. The company markets its MRIdian through a direct sales force in the United States, as well as through distributors internationally. ViewRay, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Bedford, Ohio.