ViewRay Inc. (VRAY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) and Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) compete against each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ViewRay Inc. 8 3.39 N/A -1.20 0.00 Medtronic plc 93 4.46 N/A 3.40 29.96

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has ViewRay Inc. and Medtronic plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ViewRay Inc. 0.00% -80.1% -40.3% Medtronic plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.91 beta means ViewRay Inc.’s volatility is 9.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Medtronic plc has a 0.68 beta which is 32.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

ViewRay Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.3 and 3.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Medtronic plc are 2.6 and 2.1 respectively. ViewRay Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Medtronic plc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for ViewRay Inc. and Medtronic plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ViewRay Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Medtronic plc 0 3 6 2.67

ViewRay Inc. has a consensus price target of $6, and a 93.55% upside potential. Meanwhile, Medtronic plc’s average price target is $104.44, while its potential upside is 2.72%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that ViewRay Inc. seems more appealing than Medtronic plc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of ViewRay Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 84% of Medtronic plc are owned by institutional investors. About 2.6% of ViewRay Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Medtronic plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ViewRay Inc. -5.58% 3.94% 33.73% 29.48% -22.22% 47.61% Medtronic plc -0.38% 3.91% 15.43% 16.07% 14.44% 12.07%

For the past year ViewRay Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Medtronic plc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Medtronic plc beats ViewRay Inc.

ViewRay, Inc., through its subsidiary, ViewRay Technologies, Inc., designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. It offers MRIdian, a radiation therapy solution that enables treatment and real-time imaging of a patientÂ’s anatomy simultaneously. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to locate, target, and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered. Its customers include university research and teaching hospitals, community hospitals, private practices, government institutions, and freestanding cancer centers. The company markets its MRIdian through a direct sales force in the United States, as well as through distributors internationally. ViewRay, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Bedford, Ohio.

Medtronic plc manufactures and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. The companyÂ’s Cardiac and Vascular Group segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; diagnostics and monitoring devices; mechanical circulatory support, TYRX, and AF products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software. It also provides transcatheter heart valves, percutaneous coronary intervention stents, surgical valve replacement and repair products, endovascular stent grafts, peripheral vascular products, and products to treat superficial and deep venous diseases. Its Minimally Invasive Therapies Group segment offers surgical care, wound closure, electrosurgical, hernia mechanical device, mesh implant, ablation, interventional lung, ventilator, capnography, airway, sensor, monitor, compression, dialysis, enteral feeding, wound care, and medical surgical products; stapling, vessel sealing, fixation, and hardware instruments; and gastrointestinal, temperature management, inhalation therapy, and renal care solutions. The companyÂ’s Restorative Therapies Group segment offers products for spine, bone graft substitutes, biologic products, trauma, implantable neurostimulation therapies, and drug delivery systems for the treatment of chronic pain, movement disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorder, overactive bladder, urinary retention, fecal incontinence, and gastroparesis, as well as products to treat conditions of the ear, nose, and throat; and systems that incorporate energy surgical instruments. It also provides image-guided surgery and intra-operative imaging systems; and therapies for vasculature in and around the brain. The companyÂ’s Diabetes Group segment offers insulin pumps and consumables, continuous glucose monitoring systems, and Web-based therapy management software. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.