ViewRay Inc. (VRAY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

This is a contrast between ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) and Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Appliances & Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ViewRay Inc. 8 12.21 N/A -1.20 0.00 Align Technology Inc. 269 11.03 N/A 4.64 70.23

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ViewRay Inc. and Align Technology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ViewRay Inc. 0.00% -80.1% -40.3% Align Technology Inc. 0.00% 30.6% 18.5%

Risk & Volatility

ViewRay Inc.’s current beta is 1.17 and it happens to be 17.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Align Technology Inc. has a 2.12 beta which is 112.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ViewRay Inc. is 4.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.1. The Current Ratio of rival Align Technology Inc. is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. ViewRay Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Align Technology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for ViewRay Inc. and Align Technology Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ViewRay Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Align Technology Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Meanwhile, Align Technology Inc.’s consensus target price is $294, while its potential upside is 2.56%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of ViewRay Inc. shares and 83% of Align Technology Inc. shares. About 4.2% of ViewRay Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.7% of Align Technology Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ViewRay Inc. 2.66% 9.7% 9.56% 27.9% 23.26% 39.7% Align Technology Inc. 0.88% 11.33% 29.33% 38.04% 13.72% 55.52%

For the past year ViewRay Inc. has weaker performance than Align Technology Inc.

Summary

Align Technology Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors ViewRay Inc.

ViewRay, Inc., through its subsidiary, ViewRay Technologies, Inc., designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. It offers MRIdian, a radiation therapy solution that enables treatment and real-time imaging of a patientÂ’s anatomy simultaneously. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to locate, target, and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered. Its customers include university research and teaching hospitals, community hospitals, private practices, government institutions, and freestanding cancer centers. The company markets its MRIdian through a direct sales force in the United States, as well as through distributors internationally. ViewRay, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Bedford, Ohio.

Align Technology, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intra-oral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The companyÂ’s Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases. It also provides Invisalign Express (10 and 5) and Invisalign Lite/i7 treatments for orthodontic cases, non-comprehensive treatment relapse cases, or straightening prior to restorative or cosmetic treatments; Invisalign Go, a solution for general practitioner dentists (GPs) to identify and treat patients with mild malocclusion; SmileDirectClub aligners for minor tooth movement; custom clear aligner retainers used to maintain tooth position and correct minor relapse; and SmartTrack, a custom-engineered material that delivers force for orthodontic tooth movements. The companyÂ’s Scanners and Services segment offers iTero Scanner, a single hardware platform with software options for restorative or orthodontic procedures; and Restorative software for iTero, a software for GPs, prosthodontists, periodontists, and oral surgeons. It also provides Orthodontic software for iTero, a software for orthodontists for digital records storage, orthodontic diagnosis, Invisalign digital impression submission, and for the fabrication of printed models and retainers; CAD/CAM services, such as iTero Models and Dies, OrthoCAD iCast, and OrthoCAD iRecord; and Invisalign outcome simulator, a chair-side and cloud-based application for the iTero scanner, as well as third party scanners and digital scans for Invisalign treatment submission. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.