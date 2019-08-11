ViewRay, Inc. (VRAY) Reaches $3.10 1 Year Low; Ituran Location and Control LTD. – Ordinary Shares (ITRN) SI Increased By 41.02%

The stock of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) hit a new 52-week low and has $2.98 target or 4.00% below today’s $3.10 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $300.55 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 11 by Barchart.com. If the $2.98 price target is reached, the company will be worth $12.02 million less. The stock decreased 54.01% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $3.1. About 26.61M shares traded or 1887.41% up from the average. ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) has declined 22.22% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.22% the S&P500. Some Historical VRAY News: 18/04/2018 – ViewRay Unveils New Soft Tissue Visualization Technologies to Further Advance MR Image-Guided Radiotherapy; 14/03/2018 – ViewRay Finalizes Order for MR Image-Guided Radiation Therapy System at University Hospital Zurich; 10/05/2018 – ViewRay Backs 2018 Rev $80M-$90M; 15/03/2018 – ViewRay: Clearance Expected to Accelerate Market Adoption of Next-Generation Cancer Care; 02/05/2018 – ViewRay’s Clinical Cooperative Think Tank Convenes to Discuss Clinical Experience and Further Trial Development for MRIdian MR-; 10/05/2018 – VIEWRAY INC – TOTAL BACKLOG GREW YEAR OVER YEAR TO $195.0 MLN, AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, UP FROM $144.9 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2017; 04/04/2018 – University Clinic Heidelberg Completes Installation and Commissioning of ViewRay’s MRldian MR Image-Guided Radiotherapy Linac; 24/04/2018 – ViewRay Short-Interest Ratio Rises 77% to 24 Days; 27/03/2018 – ViewRay Surpasses 50th Order for MRIdian® System for Precision Cancer Treatment; 04/04/2018 – University Clinic Heidelberg Completes Installation and Commissioning of ViewRay’s MRIdian MR Image-Guided Radiotherapy Linac

Ituran Location and Control LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ITRN) had an increase of 41.02% in short interest. ITRN’s SI was 179,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 41.02% from 127,000 shares previously. With 68,300 avg volume, 3 days are for Ituran Location and Control LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ITRN)’s short sellers to cover ITRN’s short positions. The SI to Ituran Location and Control LTD. – Ordinary Shares’s float is 1.04%. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $28.44. About 24,417 shares traded. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) has declined 14.68% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRN News: 22/03/2018 Ituran Location Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control Ltd. Presents Record Results for the First Quarter 2018; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q EPS 54c; 23/05/2018 – ITURAN LOCATION 1Q REV. $63.1M; 23/05/2018 – lturan Location and Control Ltd. Presents Record Results for the First Quarter 2018; 23/05/2018 – lturan Location and Control Ltd Announces Distribution of a Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q Net $11.3M; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q Rev $63.1M; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control Ltd Announces Distribution of a Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Latin America Fund/US Adds Ituran Location

ViewRay, Inc., through its subsidiary, ViewRay Technologies, Inc., designs, makes, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company has market cap of $300.55 million. It offers MRIdian, a radiation therapy solution that enables treatment and real-time imaging of a patientÂ’s anatomy simultaneously. It currently has negative earnings. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to locate, target, and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

