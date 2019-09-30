ViewRay, Inc. (VRAY) Reaches $2.90 After 5.00% Down Move; Autonomy Capital LP Cut Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Holding

Autonomy Capital Lp decreased Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) stake by 16.9% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Autonomy Capital Lp sold 70,827 shares as Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL)’s stock rose 65.72%. The Autonomy Capital Lp holds 348,175 shares with $12.36M value, down from 419,002 last quarter. Grupo Financiero Galicia S A now has $2.04B valuation. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13. About 1.49M shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Seguros Inbursa’s Ratings Reflect Legal Support From Grupo Financiero Inbursa; 09/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Brookfield Property Partners, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A, Adaptimmune Therapeuti; 09/05/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 3.2%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 06/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Closes Below 50-D-MA; 20/03/2018 Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Goes Above 50-D-MA; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S LATIN AMERICA AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; STABLE OUTLOOK; 23/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT INVESTMENT TRUST THROUGH DIFFERENT FUNDS; 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 2.3%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance

Among 2 analysts covering Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:GGAL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. – American Depositary Shares has $2800 highest and $2000 lowest target. $24.25’s average target is 86.54% above currents $13 stock price. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. – American Depositary Shares had 7 analyst reports since April 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, August 14 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. Credit Suisse downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) rating on Tuesday, August 13. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $2200 target.

Analysts await Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, up 7.37% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.95 per share. GGAL’s profit will be $160.14 million for 3.19 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.86% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.29 EPS, down 16.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. After $-0.32 actual EPS reported by ViewRay, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.38% EPS growth.

ViewRay, Inc., through its subsidiary, ViewRay Technologies, Inc., designs, makes, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company has market cap of $285.59 million. It offers MRIdian, a radiation therapy solution that enables treatment and real-time imaging of a patientÂ’s anatomy simultaneously. It currently has negative earnings. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to locate, target, and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.