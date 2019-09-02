ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) and PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) Contrasting side by side

ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) and PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) compete with each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ViewRay Inc. 8 4.30 N/A -1.20 0.00 PAVmed Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

In table 1 we can see ViewRay Inc. and PAVmed Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ViewRay Inc. 0.00% -80.1% -40.3% PAVmed Inc. 0.00% 0% -226.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ViewRay Inc. is 4.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.1. The Current Ratio of rival PAVmed Inc. is 0.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.4. ViewRay Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than PAVmed Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

ViewRay Inc. and PAVmed Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ViewRay Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 PAVmed Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ViewRay Inc. has a 52.28% upside potential and a consensus price target of $6.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ViewRay Inc. and PAVmed Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 12.7%. ViewRay Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.6%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.1% of PAVmed Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ViewRay Inc. -5.58% 3.94% 33.73% 29.48% -22.22% 47.61% PAVmed Inc. -4.72% -9.01% -21.71% 2.02% -34.42% 4.99%

For the past year ViewRay Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than PAVmed Inc.

Summary

ViewRay Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors PAVmed Inc.

ViewRay, Inc., through its subsidiary, ViewRay Technologies, Inc., designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. It offers MRIdian, a radiation therapy solution that enables treatment and real-time imaging of a patientÂ’s anatomy simultaneously. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to locate, target, and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered. Its customers include university research and teaching hospitals, community hospitals, private practices, government institutions, and freestanding cancer centers. The company markets its MRIdian through a direct sales force in the United States, as well as through distributors internationally. ViewRay, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Bedford, Ohio.

PAVmed Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. Its product pipeline includes PortIO, a long-term implantable vascular access device; CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; NextCath, a self-anchoring catheter; DisappEAR: Antibiotic-eluting resorbable ear tube; NextFlo, a disposable infusion pump; and Caldus, a disposable tissue ablation device. The company was formerly known as PAXmed Inc. and changed its name to PAVmed Inc. in April 2015. PAVmed Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.