ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) and NuVasive Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Comparing side by side

ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) and NuVasive Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) compete with each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ViewRay Inc. 8 4.93 N/A -1.20 0.00 NuVasive Inc. 58 2.94 N/A 0.93 71.46

ViewRay Inc. and NuVasive Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

ViewRay Inc. and NuVasive Inc.'s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ViewRay Inc. 0.00% -80.1% -40.3% NuVasive Inc. 0.00% 6% 2.9%

Risk & Volatility

ViewRay Inc. has a beta of 0.91 and its 9.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. NuVasive Inc.’s 1.12 beta is the reason why it is 12.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ViewRay Inc. are 4.3 and 3.1. Competitively, NuVasive Inc. has 3.7 and 2 for Current and Quick Ratio. ViewRay Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NuVasive Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and recommendations for ViewRay Inc. and NuVasive Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ViewRay Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 NuVasive Inc. 0 4 4 2.50

ViewRay Inc. has a consensus target price of $6, and a 35.14% upside potential. Competitively NuVasive Inc. has a consensus target price of $64.5, with potential upside of 1.22%. Based on the data given earlier, ViewRay Inc. is looking more favorable than NuVasive Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Insiders held roughly 2.6% of ViewRay Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of NuVasive Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ViewRay Inc. -5.58% 3.94% 33.73% 29.48% -22.22% 47.61% NuVasive Inc. 11.33% 16.94% 9.9% 36.67% 16.39% 34.38%

For the past year ViewRay Inc. was more bullish than NuVasive Inc.

ViewRay, Inc., through its subsidiary, ViewRay Technologies, Inc., designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. It offers MRIdian, a radiation therapy solution that enables treatment and real-time imaging of a patientÂ’s anatomy simultaneously. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to locate, target, and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered. Its customers include university research and teaching hospitals, community hospitals, private practices, government institutions, and freestanding cancer centers. The company markets its MRIdian through a direct sales force in the United States, as well as through distributors internationally. ViewRay, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Bedford, Ohio.

NuVasive, Inc., a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including biologics used for spinal fusion process. The companyÂ’s principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, NVM5, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics. Its spine surgery product line offerings comprise products for the thoracolumbar and the cervical spine, which are primarily used to enable surgeons access to the spine and to perform restorative and fusion procedures in a minimally-disruptive fashion. Its biologics products include Osteocel Plus and Pro, a cellular bone matrix; Formagraft, a collagen-based synthetic bone substitute; AttraX, a synthetic bone graft material; and Propel DBM, a moldable demineralized bone matrix putty, which are used for spinal fusion or bone healing process. The companyÂ’s IOM services are used for onsite and remote monitoring of the neurological systems of patients undergoing spinal and brain-related surgeries. It also provides implants; and fixation products, including pedicle screws, rods, and plates. In addition, the company offers Integrated Global Alignment platform for assessing, preserving, and restoring spinal alignment; MAGEC-early onset scoliosis, a spinal bracing and distraction system; and PRECICE, a limb lengthening system. NuVasive, Inc. sells its products to hospitals, surgeons, and other customers through independent sales agents, directly-employed sales personnel, and distributors in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.