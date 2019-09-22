ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) and NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Contrasting side by side

ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) and NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR), both competing one another are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ViewRay Inc. 7 3.87 N/A -1.20 0.00 NovoCure Limited 63 27.13 N/A -0.44 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ViewRay Inc. and NovoCure Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us ViewRay Inc. and NovoCure Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ViewRay Inc. 0.00% -80.1% -40.3% NovoCure Limited 0.00% -31.8% -11.4%

Risk and Volatility

ViewRay Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 9.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.91 beta. NovoCure Limited has a 2.46 beta and it is 146.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ViewRay Inc. are 4.3 and 3.1 respectively. Its competitor NovoCure Limited’s Current Ratio is 5 and its Quick Ratio is 4.7. NovoCure Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ViewRay Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for ViewRay Inc. and NovoCure Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ViewRay Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 NovoCure Limited 0 1 2 2.67

ViewRay Inc. has a 71.92% upside potential and an average price target of $6. NovoCure Limited on the other hand boasts of a $81.67 consensus price target and a 0.37% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that ViewRay Inc. looks more robust than NovoCure Limited as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of ViewRay Inc. shares and 74.7% of NovoCure Limited shares. ViewRay Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of NovoCure Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ViewRay Inc. -5.58% 3.94% 33.73% 29.48% -22.22% 47.61% NovoCure Limited 17.23% 34.53% 92.28% 76.54% 149.16% 148.57%

For the past year ViewRay Inc. was less bullish than NovoCure Limited.

Summary

NovoCure Limited beats on 7 of the 9 factors ViewRay Inc.

ViewRay, Inc., through its subsidiary, ViewRay Technologies, Inc., designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. It offers MRIdian, a radiation therapy solution that enables treatment and real-time imaging of a patientÂ’s anatomy simultaneously. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to locate, target, and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered. Its customers include university research and teaching hospitals, community hospitals, private practices, government institutions, and freestanding cancer centers. The company markets its MRIdian through a direct sales force in the United States, as well as through distributors internationally. ViewRay, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Bedford, Ohio.

NovoCure Limited engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) for the treatment of solid tumors. The company markets its proprietary therapy, TTFields delivery system under the Optune name for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma brain cancer. It is also involved in conducting clinical trials for the use of TTFields in brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and mesothelioma. The company markets its products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, and other countries. NovoCure Limited was founded in 2000 and is based in Saint Helier, the Channel Islands.