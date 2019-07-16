ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) and Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) and Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY). The two are both Medical Appliances & Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ViewRay Inc. 8 12.08 N/A -1.20 0.00 Natus Medical Incorporated 28 1.70 N/A -1.07 0.00

Demonstrates ViewRay Inc. and Natus Medical Incorporated earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ViewRay Inc. and Natus Medical Incorporated’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ViewRay Inc. 0.00% -80.1% -40.3% Natus Medical Incorporated 0.00% -4.5% -2.8%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.17 shows that ViewRay Inc. is 17.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Natus Medical Incorporated’s 46.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.54 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ViewRay Inc. are 4.3 and 3.1 respectively. Its competitor Natus Medical Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. ViewRay Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Natus Medical Incorporated.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ViewRay Inc. and Natus Medical Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 88.3%. ViewRay Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.2%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.5% of Natus Medical Incorporated shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ViewRay Inc. 2.66% 9.7% 9.56% 27.9% 23.26% 39.7% Natus Medical Incorporated -2.91% 4.03% -1.74% -13.02% -26.2% -23.45%

For the past year ViewRay Inc. has 39.7% stronger performance while Natus Medical Incorporated has -23.45% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Natus Medical Incorporated beats ViewRay Inc.

ViewRay, Inc., through its subsidiary, ViewRay Technologies, Inc., designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. It offers MRIdian, a radiation therapy solution that enables treatment and real-time imaging of a patientÂ’s anatomy simultaneously. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to locate, target, and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered. Its customers include university research and teaching hospitals, community hospitals, private practices, government institutions, and freestanding cancer centers. The company markets its MRIdian through a direct sales force in the United States, as well as through distributors internationally. ViewRay, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Bedford, Ohio.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides newborn care and neurology healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders. The companyÂ’s product offerings include computerized neurodiagnostic systems for audiology, neurology, polysomnography, and neonatology; and software systems for managing and tracking disorders and diseases for public health laboratories. It offers diagnostic electroencephalography (EEG), ambulatory EEG, and long term monitoring, intensive care unit monitoring, electromyography, sleep analysis or polysomnography, intra-operative monitoring, and diagnostic and monitoring transcranial doppler ultrasound technology systems. The company also provides hearing screening products to screen the hearing; brain injury products to diagnose the severity of brain injury; and thermoregulation products to control the incubators and warmers. In addition, it offers jaundice management products to treat jaundice; diagnostic hearing assessment products to screen for or diagnose hearing loss, or to identify abnormalities affecting the peripheral and central auditory nervous systems; balance and mobility systems to diagnose and assist in treating balance disorders; NicView streaming video for families with babies in the neonatal intensive care unit; and nursery essential products used in the everyday operation of a newborn intensive care unit. Further, the company provides computer-based audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation and sound rooms to hearing and balance care professionals. It serves hospitals, clinics, laboratories, physicians, nurses, audiologists, and governmental agencies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.