ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) and Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT) Contrasting side by side

ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) and Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT) have been rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ViewRay Inc. 8 11.29 N/A -1.20 0.00 Lianluo Smart Limited 1 32.47 N/A -0.39 0.00

Demonstrates ViewRay Inc. and Lianluo Smart Limited earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ViewRay Inc. 0.00% -80.1% -40.3% Lianluo Smart Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ViewRay Inc. and Lianluo Smart Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 0.74%. ViewRay Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.2%. Comparatively, 75.1% are Lianluo Smart Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ViewRay Inc. 2.66% 9.7% 9.56% 27.9% 23.26% 39.7% Lianluo Smart Limited 5.33% 7.48% 36.21% -9.49% -23.3% 39.39%

For the past year ViewRay Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Lianluo Smart Limited.

Summary

Lianluo Smart Limited beats on 4 of the 7 factors ViewRay Inc.

ViewRay, Inc., through its subsidiary, ViewRay Technologies, Inc., designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. It offers MRIdian, a radiation therapy solution that enables treatment and real-time imaging of a patientÂ’s anatomy simultaneously. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to locate, target, and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered. Its customers include university research and teaching hospitals, community hospitals, private practices, government institutions, and freestanding cancer centers. The company markets its MRIdian through a direct sales force in the United States, as well as through distributors internationally. ViewRay, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Bedford, Ohio.

Lianluo Smart Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers medical devices, including medical ventilators, general hospital products, medical compressors, and wireless medical products, as well as related supporting products; sleep respiratory products; and mobile medicines comprising Internet medical and sleep diagnostic products. It also distributes medical products designed and manufactured by other companies. The company sells its products primarily through distributors; and directly to hospital, physical examination centers, insurance companies, and governmental agency customers, as well as to individuals through its Website. The company was formerly known as Dehaier Medical Systems Limited and changed its name to Lianluo Smart Limited in November 2016. Lianluo Smart Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 19, 2016, Lianluo Smart Limited operates as a subsidiary of Hangzhou Liaison Interactive Information Technology Co., Ltd.