ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ViewRay Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 53.93% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand ViewRay Inc. has 2.6% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 6.80% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has ViewRay Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ViewRay Inc. 0.00% -80.10% -40.30% Industry Average 36.67% 53.39% 12.57%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting ViewRay Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ViewRay Inc. N/A 8 0.00 Industry Average 39.41M 107.48M 182.14

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for ViewRay Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ViewRay Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.83 2.80 2.78

$14.69 is the average price target of ViewRay Inc., with a potential upside of 373.87%. As a group, Medical Appliances & Equipment companies have a potential upside of 71.89%. Given ViewRay Inc.’s competitors higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ViewRay Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ViewRay Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ViewRay Inc. -5.58% 3.94% 33.73% 29.48% -22.22% 47.61% Industry Average 5.89% 10.54% 24.17% 32.65% 38.03% 46.73%

For the past year ViewRay Inc. has stronger performance than ViewRay Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ViewRay Inc. are 4.3 and 3.1. Competitively, ViewRay Inc.’s rivals have 4.65 and 3.94 for Current and Quick Ratio. ViewRay Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ViewRay Inc.

Risk & Volatility

ViewRay Inc. has a beta of 0.91 and its 9.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, ViewRay Inc.’s rivals are 4.61% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.05 beta.

Dividends

ViewRay Inc. does not pay a dividend.

ViewRay, Inc., through its subsidiary, ViewRay Technologies, Inc., designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. It offers MRIdian, a radiation therapy solution that enables treatment and real-time imaging of a patientÂ’s anatomy simultaneously. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to locate, target, and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered. Its customers include university research and teaching hospitals, community hospitals, private practices, government institutions, and freestanding cancer centers. The company markets its MRIdian through a direct sales force in the United States, as well as through distributors internationally. ViewRay, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Bedford, Ohio.