ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) and Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) and Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ViewRay Inc. 8 13.01 N/A -1.20 0.00 Apollo Endosurgery Inc. 4 1.18 N/A -2.28 0.00

Table 1 highlights ViewRay Inc. and Apollo Endosurgery Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ViewRay Inc. 0.00% -80.1% -40.3% Apollo Endosurgery Inc. 0.00% -103.4% -44.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.17 beta indicates that ViewRay Inc. is 17.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Apollo Endosurgery Inc. has a 0.81 beta and it is 19.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ViewRay Inc. are 4.3 and 3.1 respectively. Its competitor Apollo Endosurgery Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is 2.2. ViewRay Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Apollo Endosurgery Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of ViewRay Inc. shares and 65.9% of Apollo Endosurgery Inc. shares. 4.2% are ViewRay Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 11.8% of Apollo Endosurgery Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ViewRay Inc. 2.66% 9.7% 9.56% 27.9% 23.26% 39.7% Apollo Endosurgery Inc. 20.36% 10.61% 13.14% 0.25% -37.64% 14.78%

For the past year ViewRay Inc. has stronger performance than Apollo Endosurgery Inc.

Summary

ViewRay Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Apollo Endosurgery Inc.

ViewRay, Inc., through its subsidiary, ViewRay Technologies, Inc., designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. It offers MRIdian, a radiation therapy solution that enables treatment and real-time imaging of a patientÂ’s anatomy simultaneously. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to locate, target, and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered. Its customers include university research and teaching hospitals, community hospitals, private practices, government institutions, and freestanding cancer centers. The company markets its MRIdian through a direct sales force in the United States, as well as through distributors internationally. ViewRay, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Bedford, Ohio.