Vident Investment Advisory Upped National Instrs (NATI) Holding; Green Dot (GDOT) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Vident Investment Advisory Llc increased National Instrs Corp (NATI) stake by 8.94% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Vident Investment Advisory Llc acquired 26,113 shares as National Instrs Corp (NATI)’s stock declined 4.53%. The Vident Investment Advisory Llc holds 318,348 shares with $13.37M value, up from 292,235 last quarter. National Instrs Corp now has $5.54B valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $41.98. About 525,698 shares traded. National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) has declined 4.87% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NATI News: 20/03/2018 – NI Technology Helps Subaru Reduce Electric Vehicle Test Development Times by 90 Percent; 22/05/2018 – Nl Accelerates University Engineering Education with New Solution for Project Based Learning; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments 1Q EPS 18c; 02/04/2018 – National Instruments Announces Upcoming Schedule of Events with the Financial Community; 22/05/2018 – New Nl Data-Logging Software Addresses Key Automotive Challenges; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments 1Q Net $24.3M; 22/05/2018 – New NI Data-Logging Software Addresses Key Automotive Challenges; 22/05/2018 – NI Introduces InstrumentStudio™ Software to Simplify Development and Debugging of Automated Test Systems; 26/04/2018 – Nl Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/03/2018 – Nl Technology Helps Subaru Reduce Electric Vehicle Test Development Times by 90 Percent

Among 5 analysts covering Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Green Dot has $75 highest and $2900 lowest target. $40’s average target is 58.54% above currents $25.23 stock price. Green Dot had 9 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, August 8 the stock rating was downgraded by Wood to “Market Perform”. The stock of Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, September 5. The stock of Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by Deutsche Bank. See Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) latest ratings:

12/09/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Hold New Target: $29.0000 Initiates Coverage On

05/09/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $62.0000 New Target: $32.0000 Downgrade

09/08/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

08/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: $44.0000 New Target: $29.0000 Maintain

08/08/2019 Broker: Wood Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $60.0000 New Target: $35.0000 Downgrade

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

12/04/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $75 Initiates Coverage On

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $88,565 activity. LE DUY LOAN T bought $88,565 worth of stock or 2,028 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 31 investors sold NATI shares while 94 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 100.16 million shares or 1.35% less from 101.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Arrowstreet Cap Lp has 0.15% invested in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). 646,251 were accumulated by Atlanta Capital L L C. Moreover, Needham Invest Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.37% invested in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) for 27,000 shares. Millennium Mgmt invested in 4,249 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Glenmede Tru Na has 0% invested in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 786,941 shares. 318,348 were reported by Vident Advisory Lc. 122,000 are held by Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Stephens Ar has 15,439 shares. Natixis reported 116,443 shares. King Luther Capital Management holds 0.56% of its portfolio in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) for 1.82 million shares. Carroll Finance Associate reported 0% stake. Coastline Tru Co invested in 62,075 shares. Bessemer has 0% invested in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Bb&T invested 0.01% of its portfolio in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI).

More notable recent National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss National Instruments’s (NASDAQ:NATI) 49% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is National Instruments Corporation’s (NASDAQ:NATI) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “NI Tests the Computing Platform for Autonomous Vehicles – Business Wire” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “NI Accelerates Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Communication to Help Develop Safer Cars – Business Wire” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Vident Investment Advisory Llc decreased Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 9,175 shares to 7,392 valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) stake by 26,251 shares and now owns 4,595 shares. Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) was reduced too.

Green Dot Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pro-consumer technology bank holding firm that provides personal banking for the masses. The company has market cap of $1.31 billion. It offers reloadable prepaid debit cards and cash reload processing services in the United States, as well as mobile banking services with its GoBank mobile checking account. It has a 11.69 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products include Green Dot MasterCards, Visa-branded prepaid debit cards, and various co-branded reloadable prepaid card programs; Visa-branded gift and credit cards; and swipe reload products, which enables cash loading and transfer services through Green Dot Network.

More notable recent Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Green Dot Corporation’s (NYSE:GDOT) CEO Pay Matter? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “GDOT INVESTIGATION REMINDER: Hagens Berman Investigating Possible Disclosure Violations by Green Dot Corporation (GDOT), Encourages Investors Who Lost $50,000+ to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “GDOT INVESTOR ALERT: Hagens Berman Investigating Possible Securities Fraud by Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) – GlobeNewswire” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Share Price Is Up 175% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 09, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $25.23. About 640,432 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q EPS $1.29; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Rev $315M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Adj EPS $1.40; 28/03/2018 Green Dot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Rev $249M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Net $70M; 29/05/2018 – Green Dot Portfolio: Trade Alert For 5/29/18; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.93-Adj EPS $3; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.002 BLN TO $1.012 BLN; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q OPER REV. $249M, EST. $247.9M