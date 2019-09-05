Vident Investment Advisory Trimmed Usana Health Sciences (USNA) Holding; Ezcorp (EZPW) Has 1.3 Sentiment

Ezcorp Inc (EZPW) investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.06, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 78 hedge funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 60 decreased and sold holdings in Ezcorp Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 47.81 million shares, down from 48.17 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Ezcorp Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 37 Increased: 59 New Position: 19.

Vident Investment Advisory Llc decreased Usana Health Sciences Inc (USNA) stake by 20.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vident Investment Advisory Llc sold 4,422 shares as Usana Health Sciences Inc (USNA)’s stock declined 25.50%. The Vident Investment Advisory Llc holds 16,877 shares with $1.42M value, down from 21,299 last quarter. Usana Health Sciences Inc now has $1.52 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $68.32. About 181,435 shares traded. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) has declined 48.43% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.43% the S&P500. Some Historical USNA News: 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within The Andersons, Ferroglobe, Paylocity Holding, USANA Health; 25/05/2018 – USANA expands research and development team to increase focus on clinical studies; 24/04/2018 – USANA Health Sciences Raises 2018 View To Sales $1.13B-$1.17B; 24/04/2018 – USANA Health Sciences 1Q EPS $1.19; 24/04/2018 – USANA Health Sciences Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.25-EPS $4.55; 04/05/2018 – USANA-Sponsored, The Dr. Oz Show Wins Daytime Emmy® for Outstanding lnformative Talk Show; 24/04/2018 – USANA HEALTH SEES FY EPS $4.25 TO $4.55, EST. $4.39 (2 EST.); 24/04/2018 – USANA HEALTH 1Q EPS $1.19, EST. $1.05 (2 EST.); 25/05/2018 – USANA reorganizes research and development department to heighten focus on clinical studies; 24/04/2018 – USANA HEALTH – EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS FOR QTR BENEFITED FROM DELAY IN PLANNED INVESTMENTS THAT WILL BE IMPLEMENTED DURING REMAINDER OF 2018

EZCORP, Inc. provides pawn loans in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company has market cap of $435.80 million. The firm operates through three divisions: U.S. It has a 135.52 P/E ratio. Pawn, Mexico Pawn, and Other International.

The stock increased 0.51% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.86. About 129,177 shares traded. EZCORP, Inc. (EZPW) has declined 12.83% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.83% the S&P500. Some Historical EZPW News: 17/05/2018 – Ezcorp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 02/05/2018 – EZCORP Reports 47% Increase in Second Quarter Net Income; 22/05/2018 – EZPW: AIRCRAFT CARRYING 4 EMPLOYEES IN RUNWAY OVERRUN ACCIDENT; 25/04/2018 – Ezcorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 09/03/2018 Ezcorp Short-Interest Ratio Rises 270% to 29 Days; 22/05/2018 – Ezcorp: No Fatalities in Accident of Aircraft Carrying Four EZCORP Employees; 02/05/2018 – EZCORP 2Q EPS CONT OPS 21C, EST. 19C; 22/04/2018 – DJ EZCORP Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EZPW); 22/05/2018 – EZPW: NO FATALITIES IN ACCIDENT, MOSTLY MINOR INJURIES

Analysts await EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.17 per share. EZPW’s profit will be $9.98 million for 10.92 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by EZCORP, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Lafitte Capital Management Lp holds 25.76% of its portfolio in EZCORP, Inc. for 5.40 million shares. Archon Capital Management Llc owns 1.24 million shares or 3.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc has 2.25% invested in the company for 709,569 shares. The California-based Lonestar Capital Management Llc has invested 1.19% in the stock. National Investment Services Inc Wi, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 79,228 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold USNA shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 13.39 million shares or 14.26% more from 11.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burney has invested 0.2% in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA). Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.01% in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA). The United Kingdom-based Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA). Fmr Limited Liability Com has 35,943 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Matarin Capital Mngmt Limited accumulated 0.85% or 138,968 shares. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon reported 0% of its portfolio in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA). Trexquant Limited Partnership owns 5,052 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.12% or 14,391 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company has 33,195 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Moreover, Quantbot Technologies LP has 0.09% invested in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) for 11,700 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mngmt Ltd invested in 8,775 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 13,225 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Llc holds 16,877 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 0% or 9,100 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 0.17% in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) or 33,413 shares.

Vident Investment Advisory Llc increased Blackrock Corpor Hi Yld Fd I (HYT) stake by 84,446 shares to 879,370 valued at $9.02 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) stake by 22,447 shares and now owns 26,296 shares. Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) was raised too.

Analysts await USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.84 EPS, down 32.26% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.24 per share. USNA’s profit will be $18.70 million for 20.33 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by USANA Health Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.69% negative EPS growth.

