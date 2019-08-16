Vident Investment Advisory Trimmed Starbucks (SBUX) Holding; Autonation Has 0.93 Sentiment

Autonation Inc (AN) investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 83 hedge funds increased and started new holdings, while 89 decreased and sold positions in Autonation Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 56.09 million shares, down from 56.25 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Autonation Inc in top ten holdings increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 66 Increased: 57 New Position: 26.

Vident Investment Advisory Llc decreased Starbucks Corp (SBUX) stake by 32.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vident Investment Advisory Llc sold 6,002 shares as Starbucks Corp (SBUX)’s stock rose 22.15%. The Vident Investment Advisory Llc holds 12,517 shares with $930,000 value, down from 18,519 last quarter. Starbucks Corp now has $115.53 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $96.52. About 1.56 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 11/05/2018 – Starbucks Restrooms Now Open to All as Coffee Chain Makes Amends; 03/04/2018 – Starbucks’ big bet on lunch could steal diners from Panera; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks ceo Kevin Johnson Unveils Innovation Strategy to Propel the Company’s Next Decade of Growth at Starbucks 2018 Annual; 10/03/2018 – STARBUCKS’S SCHULTZ DEFENDS U.K. TAX PAYMENTS: TELEGRAPH; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS: CITY OF SEATTLE IS SPENDING `WITHOUT ACCOUNTABILITY’; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s; 17/04/2018 – NEWS10 ABC: #BREAKING: Starbucks to close all stores nationwide for racial-bias education on May 29; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of MSBAM 2017-C33; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE TO PAY TO STARBUCKS A FEE OF $250M ON PACT TERMINATION; 07/05/2018 – The $7.15 billion deal with food giant Nestle will help Starbucks return value to its shareholders

The stock increased 1.19% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $47.5. About 143,871 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (AN) has risen 2.25% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Reports Record First Quarter EPS; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Rev $5.26B; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q New Vehicle Revenue $2.8B; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Used Vehicle Revenue $1.33B; 19/04/2018 – DJ AutoNation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AN); 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO SEES AUTO LENDING WITHOUT `SYSTEMIC RISK’; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Matches Profit Expectations, Is A Little Shy On Sales — MarketWatch

Analysts await AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. AN’s profit will be $101.54 million for 10.42 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by AutoNation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.

Rbs Partners L.P. holds 51.94% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. for 3.61 million shares. Arlington Value Capital Llc owns 3.43 million shares or 8.64% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Force Capital Management Llc has 3.94% invested in the company for 47,207 shares. The Colorado-based Bruni J V & Co Co has invested 2.35% in the stock. Private Management Group Inc, a California-based fund reported 890,152 shares.

AutoNation, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.23 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It has a 10.81 P/E ratio. It offers a range of automotive services and products, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance services, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Vident Investment Advisory Llc increased Eaton Vance Ltd Dur Income F (EVV) stake by 46,606 shares to 692,317 valued at $8.76 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) stake by 31,163 shares and now owns 77,217 shares. Western Asset High Incm Opp (HIO) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

