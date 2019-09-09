Vident Investment Advisory Trimmed Its Hartford Finl Svcs Group (HIG) Position by $367,206 as Stock Value Rose; Garrison Financial Has Upped Position in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) as Share Price Rose

Garrison Financial Corp increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 8.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp bought 6,527 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 80,667 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.45M, up from 74,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $86.04. About 3.63 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT CEO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES TENDYNE DEVICE FOR MITRAL VALVE REPLACEMENT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Abbott Laboratories, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABT); 23/05/2018 – Abbott Labs: Investigational Tendyne Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes in Global Study; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT GETS FDA OK FOR XIENCE SIERRA HEART STENT; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: POLICE STILL SEARCHING CRIME SCENE, OTHER LOCATIONS; 05/04/2018 – FDA: Abbott Perclose ProGlide Suture-Mediated Closure System – P960043/S097; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT REPORTS FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N : BMO NAMES CO TOP PICK FOR 2018; 29/03/2018 – Cardiovascular: Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor

Vident Investment Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (HIG) by 10.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc sold 7,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.12% . The institutional investor held 63,612 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16 million, down from 71,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $60.32. About 1.89 million shares traded or 0.34% up from the average. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has risen 9.42% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HIG News: 04/04/2018 – New Survey From The Hartford And MIT AgeLab Finds Homeowners Age 50+ Delay Home Maintenance; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Notes; 26/04/2018 – Hartford Financial 1Q Net $597M; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S CONTINUES REVIEW OF TALCOTT’S RATINGS FOR DOWNGRADE; 13/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES – EXPECTS TO ENTER INTO AMENDMENT TO ITS EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH CERTAIN FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ON OR ABOUT MARCH END; 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP-AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL ALSO PERMIT CO TO REQUEST INCREASE OF CREDIT FACILITY BY UP TO ADDITIONAL $500 MLN; 26/04/2018 – The Hartford 1Q Cont Ops EPS $1.18; 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR REDUCTION OF COMPANY’S MINIMUM CONSOLIDATED NET WORTH FINANCIAL COVENANT TO $9 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Hartford Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Hartford Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.27

Analysts await The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.27 earnings per share, up 10.43% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.15 per share. HIG’s profit will be $443.68 million for 11.87 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual earnings per share reported by The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.51% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold HIG shares while 152 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 307.57 million shares or 2.18% less from 314.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management accumulated 17,512 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mngmt Ltd holds 0.02% or 68,302 shares in its portfolio. Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 0.2% or 64,229 shares. Guardian Life Com Of America owns 1,036 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Ma invested in 0.07% or 3.36M shares. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership reported 105,885 shares. Paragon Mngmt accumulated 7,049 shares. Moreover, Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) for 49,441 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 0.01% or 150,835 shares. Sit Inv Associates owns 231,300 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust holds 1.36M shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Kistler has 333 shares. Brandywine Global Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.11% invested in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) for 316,293 shares. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 0.04% or 167,385 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd owns 144,034 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53 million and $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Gso Strategic Cr (BGB) by 240,301 shares to 607,446 shares, valued at $8.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New by 8,235 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,142 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Garrison Financial Corp, which manages about $189.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 3,007 shares to 18,288 shares, valued at $3.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 20,398 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,628 shares, and cut its stake in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN).

