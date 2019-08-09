Vident Investment Advisory Trimmed Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Holding by $2.43 Million; First National Bank Of Omaha Has Increased Citrix Sys (CTXS) Position by $2.43 Million as Shares Declined

Vident Investment Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 82.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc sold 33,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 7,192 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $521,000, down from 40,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.81% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $63.96. About 2.94M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant cuts profit forecast due to tax hit; 26/03/2018 – Cognizant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Cognizant And General Assembly To Launch No-Cost Digital Engineering Education Program; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Rev $16.05B-$16.3B; 28/03/2018 – Financial Chron: Paid all applicable taxes, I-T dept’s position without merit: Cognizant; 02/05/2018 – COGNIZANT BUYS HEDERA CONSULTING, A BELGIAN ADVISORY, ANALYTICS; 01/05/2018 – Cognizant Launches U.S. Foundation to Empower Digital Education and Skills Training Initiatives Across the United States; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate

First National Bank Of Omaha increased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 137.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha bought 24,557 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 42,424 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.23M, up from 17,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $92.42. About 2.88M shares traded or 46.41% up from the average. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 25/04/2018 – CITRIX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.29, EST. $1.05; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees FY EPS $5.20-EPS $5.30; 28/03/2018 – Citrix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $3.45 TO $3.59; 10/05/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces “Best of Citrix Synergy” 2018 Award Winners; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees 2Q Rev $710M-$720M; 24/04/2018 – Acrolinx Launches Latest Platform to Improve Content Creation and Review Experience; 08/05/2018 – Flexxible IT Accelerates Citrix Cloud Adoption in Collaboration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise; 29/05/2018 – Citrix at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : BAIRD RAISES PRICE TARGE TO $110 FROM $100

