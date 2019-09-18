Vident Investment Advisory Trimmed By $2.64 Million Its Prudential Finl (PRU) Stake; Amp Capital Investors LTD Has Upped Its Hcp (HCP) Holding

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased Hcp Inc (HCP) stake by 3.69% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Amp Capital Investors Ltd acquired 19,032 shares as Hcp Inc (HCP)’s stock rose 6.68%. The Amp Capital Investors Ltd holds 534,391 shares with $16.99 million value, up from 515,359 last quarter. Hcp Inc now has $17.19B valuation. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35. About 1.60M shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 02/05/2018 – HCP NAMES BRIAN CARTWRIGHT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 05/03/2018 – HCP PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 24 SR HOUSING COMMUNITIES; 05/03/2018 – HCP INC – TRANSITIONS WILL BEGIN IN MARCH 2018 AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY SEPTEMBER 2018; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q FFO 47c/Shr; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMING AFFO PER SHARE, FFO PER SHARE, NET INCOME PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – QTRLY FFO $0.47 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – HCP INC – DEAL FOR FOR $112 MLN; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms HCP at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan; 05/03/2018 – HCP & ATRIA SR LIVING REPORT PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 2

Vident Investment Advisory Llc decreased Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) stake by 77.47% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Vident Investment Advisory Llc sold 26,154 shares as Prudential Finl Inc (PRU)'s stock declined 3.15%. The Vident Investment Advisory Llc holds 7,606 shares with $769,000 value, down from 33,760 last quarter. Prudential Finl Inc now has $35.57 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $88.48. About 613,014 shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 36 investors sold PRU shares while 261 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 244.77 million shares or 0.75% less from 246.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc has invested 1.34% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 125,790 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd reported 4,347 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv reported 2,380 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fmr Lc has invested 0.01% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Central National Bank & Trust And Tru accumulated 161 shares or 0% of the stock. 6,542 were reported by Gsa Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership. King Luther Mgmt reported 0.06% stake. Midas Mngmt Corporation stated it has 36,200 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Limited holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 18,913 shares. Farmers Bankshares invested in 1,473 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 58,324 shares. Spectrum Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 172 shares. Fdx Advsr owns 4,790 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Soros Fund Mngmt Lc reported 48,445 shares.

Since September 9, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.14 million activity. Lowrey Charles F bought $627,600 worth of stock or 7,500 shares. 2,500 shares were bought by TANJI KENNETH, worth $209,600 on Monday, September 9. 3,580 shares were bought by FALZON ROBERT, worth $300,648.

Among 5 analysts covering Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Prudential Financial has $11600 highest and $8400 lowest target. $98’s average target is 10.76% above currents $88.48 stock price. Prudential Financial had 13 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Friday, April 12. On Thursday, September 12 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy”. UBS maintained Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) rating on Tuesday, April 9. UBS has “Buy” rating and $114 target. B. Riley & Co downgraded the shares of PRU in report on Thursday, August 1 to “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, September 13. The stock of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, September 6.

Analysts await Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $3.24 EPS, up 2.86% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.15 per share. PRU’s profit will be $1.30 billion for 6.83 P/E if the $3.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.14 actual EPS reported by Prudential Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.18% EPS growth.

