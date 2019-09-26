Vident Investment Advisory Stake in Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Has Cut by $1.77 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Blume Capital Management Trimmed Its Position

Vident Investment Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) by 11.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc sold 6,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 50,785 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.91M, down from 57,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Teledyne Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $4.9 during the last trading session, reaching $320. About 173,987 shares traded. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) has risen 34.70% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TDY News: 13/03/2018 – Teledyne Awarded Extension to the International Space Station Mission Operations and Integration Services Contract; 02/04/2018 – Teledyne Marine Receives Spotlight on New Technology Award; 20/04/2018 – DJ Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDY); 10/04/2018 – Teledyne DALSA’s New Area Cameras Feature Sony IMX250-MZR Polarized Image Sensor; 07/03/2018 At Satellite 2018, Teledyne Paradise Datacom Launches 3 New Products: CubeSat LEO Modem, 200W Ka GaN SSPA, & Touch Screen SSPA; 13/03/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC – UNIT AWARDED AN EXTENSION TO ITS MISSION OPERATIONS AND INTEGRATION SERVICE CONTRACT FROM NASA; 24/05/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC TDY.N – TELEDYNE E2V AWARDED SECOND PHASE OF EUR 42 MLN CONTRACT TO PROVIDE CUSTOM IMAGE SENSORS FOR ESA PLATO MISSION; 03/05/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC – RAISING FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP EARNINGS OUTLOOK TO $7.67 TO $7.77, AN INCREASE FROM PRIOR OUTLOOK OF $7.51 TO $7.61; 22/05/2018 – Teledyne Brown Engineering Awarded Large Business Subcontractor of the Year; 04/04/2018 – LiCo Energy Metals Inc. – Announces its Proposed Exploration Programs for the Teledyne & Glencore Bucke Cobalt Properties

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 6.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc sold 4,079 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 55,198 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.39M, down from 59,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $139.36. About 22.54 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/03/2018 – Microsoft reshuffles Windows engineering team as part of push into cloud computing; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft Azure Information Protection; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman, John W. Thompson, Joins Lightspeed as Venture Partner; 20/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: RIB AND MICROSOFT JOIN FORCES TO CREATE THE WORLD’S NO.1 VERTICAL CLOUD FOR THE CONSTRUCTION AND REAL ESTATE INDUSTRIES; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S JOHN THOMPSON JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS VENTURE PARTNER; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Rev $26.8B; 15/03/2018 – Surfline Chooses Split to Improve Phased Feature Rollouts; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Rides Cloud Strength and Signals More to Come — 3rd Update; 26/04/2018 – Cloud services keep driving revenue growth for Microsoft; 10/05/2018 – Global Convergence, Inc. (GCI) Completes SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type Il Attestation

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15 million and $197.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 57,045 shares to 104,729 shares, valued at $4.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold TDY shares while 89 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 29.59 million shares or 1.96% more from 29.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53 million and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,076 shares to 2,189 shares, valued at $804,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.55 earnings per share, up 14.35% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.23 per share. TDY’s profit will be $92.76M for 31.37 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.80 actual earnings per share reported by Teledyne Technologies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.93% negative EPS growth.