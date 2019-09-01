Vident Investment Advisory Raised Its Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stake by $654,456; Cacti Asset Management Increased Position in Cvs Caremark (CVS) by $838,937

Cacti Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Caremark Corporation (CVS) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc bought 15,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 470,521 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.38 million, up from 454,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Caremark Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $60.92. About 6.03 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Vident Investment Advisory Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 100.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc bought 7,437 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 14,844 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31M, up from 7,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $72.09. About 7.78M shares traded or 27.00% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 26/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q East Asia & Australia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 0.2%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 3x Average; 13/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q L&M Cigarette Shipment Volume Down 12.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – INCREASES 2018 FY REPORTED EPS FORECAST PRIMARILY TO REFLECT LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reaves W H & Company owns 5,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alley Llc accumulated 73,115 shares or 1.9% of the stock. Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Com stated it has 37,234 shares. Blue Chip Prtn holds 0.12% or 5,644 shares. Northstar Investment Advisors Ltd invested 1.22% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 21,915 are held by Atria Invs Limited Co. Altavista Wealth Mgmt holds 11,330 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Lourd Ltd Co holds 4,284 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Corda Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Texas-based fund reported 39,509 shares. Weik Management stated it has 18,330 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Company reported 17,350 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Savings Bank Of Hawaii, Hawaii-based fund reported 43,905 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Management Limited Liability Corp owns 600 shares. Coastline Tru reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Brown Advisory Ltd Co has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53 million and $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cardtronics Plc by 10,342 shares to 52,223 shares, valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Dynamic Cr Opp Fd (VTA) by 239,165 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 422,026 shares, and cut its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” on August 31, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Stock Market Today: Biotech in Focus, Trade Talks Steady Stocks – Investorplace.com” published on August 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – The Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Wsj.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE Aims to Speed Up Trading With Core Tech Upgrade – The Wall Street Journal” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Azimuth Ltd Limited Liability Company, Michigan-based fund reported 121,823 shares. Rudman Errol M owns 72,704 shares or 2.65% of their US portfolio. 23,006 are held by Fayerweather Charles. Profund Advsr Limited Liability holds 44,740 shares. Webster Bancorp N A stated it has 101,316 shares. Davenport And Comm Ltd Liability Com owns 1.79 million shares. Gulf Natl Bank (Uk) holds 0.29% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 306,865 shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 8,460 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Seabridge Investment Limited Liability Company owns 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hrt Financial Ltd Liability Corp has 38,813 shares. 10 owns 34,262 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. 11,982 were reported by Wendell David Associates. Chieftain Cap Mgmt stated it has 3,875 shares. Jones Fincl Cos Lllp accumulated 13,433 shares. Invest House Lc owns 27,870 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Things You Can Expect With CVS Health’s Q2 Earnings Update – The Motley Fool” on August 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS CVS, GVA, IFF, PS, INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – GlobeNewswire” published on August 19, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Activision, CVS, Disney, Kraft Heinz, Uber and More Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CVS Health Is A Bargain – Seeking Alpha” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Is Yielding 3.7% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.25 million activity. $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II. LUDWIG EDWARD J also bought $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 was bought by DORMAN DAVID W.