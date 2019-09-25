Vident Investment Advisory Position in Xilinx (XLNX) Raised by $1.64 Million; Ashmore Wealth Management Has Raised Salesforce.Com (CRM) Stake by $3.60 Million

Vident Investment Advisory Llc increased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 13.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc bought 14,052 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 119,765 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.12M, up from 105,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $96.12. About 3.10 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 25/04/2018 – XILINX BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $260 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 06/03/2018 Abaco Announces High Performance 3U VPX FMC+ FPGA Carrier Featuring Xilinx Ultrascale+, Zynq Ultrascale+ Technology

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 9.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc bought 23,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 269,626 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.91M, up from 245,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $152.05. About 4.01M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods, Target and Salesforce are making headlines this morning; 18/05/2018 – Local Measure Announces New App on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Launches Integration Cloud and Empowers Trailblazers to Create Connected Customer Experiences with the Salesforce Platform; 28/03/2018 – SALESFORCE CEO SPEAKS AT TRAILHEADX CONFERENCE IN SAN FRANCISCO; 23/04/2018 – Q&A: Salesforce’s Keith Block Is Still Cautious About AI; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Salesforce $Benchmark 5Y +80a, 10Y +105a; 10/05/2018 – Rimini Street Launches Support for Salesforce Sales Cloud and Salesforce Service Cloud Products; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Updates Prior 1Q, FY19 Guidance; 02/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS SALESFORCE.COM INC. TO RATING ‘A-‘; 19/03/2018 – Brillio Acquires Comity Designs

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 63 investors sold XLNX shares while 234 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 209.45 million shares or 1.17% more from 207.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Company reported 2.77M shares. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md accumulated 7.16M shares. Pnc Financial Service Grp Inc invested in 33,772 shares. South Dakota Investment Council holds 0.02% or 9,800 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Inv Management Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 2,982 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Guardian Cap Lp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Moors Cabot reported 8,479 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Management holds 0.1% or 126,215 shares. Savings Bank Of The West owns 3,025 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Twin Tree Management Lp holds 7,171 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 9,525 shares. The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0.02% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Bridgeway Capital accumulated 62,200 shares.

More notable recent Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cash Dividend On The Way From Xilinx (XLNX) – Nasdaq” on February 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “July’s semi sales show continuing downturn – analyst – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can Xilinx, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:XLNX) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Time to Buy the Drop in This 5G Stock – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53 million and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) by 31,307 shares to 4,615 shares, valued at $478,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM) by 22,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,357 shares, and cut its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 144,165 shares to 863,855 shares, valued at $38.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Snap (NYSE:SNA) by 157,138 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,875 shares, and cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW).