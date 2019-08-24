Vident Investment Advisory Position in Edison Intl (EIX) Lowered by $1.59 Million; Lyons Wealth Management Increased Holding in United Parcel Service (UPS) as Market Value Rose

Vident Investment Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Edison Intl (EIX) by 49.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc sold 26,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 26,886 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, down from 52,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Edison Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $72.11. About 1.82 million shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Con Edison May Face Pressure, Industry Falls in April; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Telecom and Utilities Adds Edison International; 14/05/2018 – Pixium Vision Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Edison for May. 21-22; 08/03/2018 – EDISON INTERNATIONAL CEO PEDRO PIZARRO SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 19/04/2018 – Airbiquity OTAmatic Named a 2018 Silver Edison Award Winner for Innovative Services; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Edison – 04/15/2018 04:44 PM; 28/03/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Opens New Carpenters Training Center in Edison, NJ; 25/04/2018 – Pacific Edge at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Edison Today; 14/05/2018 – International Stem Cell Corporation is Valued at $34 Million Market Value by Edison Investment Research; 09/04/2018 – WA State Auditor: Burlington-Edison School District No 100 4/9/2018 – 4/9/2018

Lyons Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 41.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc bought 22,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 75,631 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45 million, up from 53,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $111.28. About 4.19 million shares traded or 23.27% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 04/04/2018 – UPS TO WORK WITH CUSTOMERS TO MINIMIZE IMPACT ON SUPPLY CHAINS; 21/03/2018 – Hong Kong Monetary Authority Ups Base Rate to 2% Vs 1.75% Following Fed Increase; 27/03/2018 – MITSUI & CO. UPS RELEVANT INTEREST IN AWE TO 28.94%; 08/05/2018 – WALMART INC’S WMT.N ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY PARTNERSHIPS WITH RIDE-HAILING SERVICES UBER AND LYFT HAVE ENDED; 02/05/2018 – svea herbst: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 20/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Expands Marketplace Shipping Platform by Adding Houzz and Pricefalls Marketplace; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 07/03/2018 – RPT-DEUTSCHE POST DPWGn.DE CFO SAYS OPERATING PROFIT IN LETTER AND PARCEL LIKELY FLAT THIS YR, NO POSTAGE MARK-UPS BUT HIGHER COSTS THIS YR; 11/04/2018 – Al Expo: Hottest Start-Ups and Innovators across Al & IoT to Arrive at the Al Expo Global in One Week; 02/04/2018 – UPS Seen at `Breaking Point’ as Pilots Lament Too Few Aircraft

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53 million and $1.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 35,050 shares to 111,619 shares, valued at $3.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 17,077 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,572 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Un Co (NYSE:WU).

More notable recent Edison International (NYSE:EIX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Scotts Miracle-Gro, Enphase Energy, and Edison International Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Edison International Stock Jumped 10.6% in July – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Edison International (EIX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Edison International (NYSE:EIX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Why Beyond Meat Is Trading Way Above Its $160 Offering Price – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Jeff Ubben’s ValueAct Buys 5 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold EIX shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 263.31 million shares or 2.02% less from 268.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis accumulated 24,727 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc Inc reported 0% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Quantbot Tech LP has invested 0.36% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Ftb Advisors has 0% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Prudential Financial holds 396,612 shares. Ameriprise Finance owns 3.37M shares. Moreover, Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Liability Com has 0.03% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Parkside Natl Bank And holds 0.01% or 433 shares in its portfolio. 532,582 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 6,747 shares. The Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advsr has invested 0.03% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Bp Public Limited reported 0.1% stake. Gulf Interest Bancshares (Uk) owns 78,870 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.06% or 103,681 shares. Sei Invests, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 307,956 shares.

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.68 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $601.59M for 10.73 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.33% EPS growth.