Vident Investment Advisory Lowered Holding in Amedisys (AMED) by $1.37 Million; Columbia Asset Management Has Decreased Its Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) Position by $483,982

Vident Investment Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Amedisys Inc (AMED) by 36.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc sold 11,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.02% . The institutional investor held 18,987 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, down from 30,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Amedisys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $135.01. About 419,435 shares traded or 17.70% up from the average. Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has risen 47.57% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMED News: 19/03/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $62; 02/05/2018 – Amedisys Closes on Acquisition Expanding Personal Care to Tennessee; 07/05/2018 – Amedisys 1Q EPS 79c; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.97 TO $3.08; 14/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 20/04/2018 – DJ Amedisys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMED); 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 67C; 24/05/2018 – AMEDISYS AMENDED ACCORD REDUCES CONTINGENT PAYMENTS TO SELLER; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO AMEDISYS, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.79; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS 1Q REV. $399.3M, EST. $395.5M

Columbia Asset Management decreased its stake in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) by 4.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management sold 2,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 59,797 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.68M, down from 62,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $223.35. About 128,453 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 79.51% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 79.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 27/04/2018 – Erie Insurance Earns Highest Ranking in J.D. Power Insurance Shopping Study; 24/04/2018 – Erie Insurance names Sheryl Rucker to senior vice president role; 21/04/2018 – DJ Erie Indemnity Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERIE); 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Net $65.8M; 02/05/2018 – Erie Indemnity Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Kepperling as Illinois branch manager; 18/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Palczer to claims vice president role; 26/04/2018 – ERIE INDEMNITY CO – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $572.2 MLN VS $399.3 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Can in-car conversations actually make driving safer?; 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.80, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 32 investors sold AMED shares while 93 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 26.55 million shares or 9.93% less from 29.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Limited Co has 0% invested in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) for 45 shares. California Employees Retirement invested in 57,025 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 114,437 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Vident Advisory Llc holds 0.13% or 18,987 shares. Mutual Of America Management has 25,662 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) for 304,513 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% or 29,098 shares. The New York-based Secor Advsrs LP has invested 0.21% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Mackay Shields Ltd Com accumulated 17,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0.01% or 349,513 shares. Millennium Management Lc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 10,400 shares. Pillar Pacific Mgmt Limited Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 6,000 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated owns 0.02% invested in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) for 2,300 shares. Sei Invests reported 0.05% stake.

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53 million and $1.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Highwoods Pptys Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 8,101 shares to 35,084 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 17,077 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,572 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Columbia Asset Management, which manages about $354.79M and $374.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vodafone Airtouch Adr (NASDAQ:VOD) by 42,900 shares to 66,468 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 19,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,933 shares, and has risen its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK).

Analysts await Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.68 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ERIE’s profit will be $87.85 million for 33.24 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by Erie Indemnity Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since March 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $185,038 activity. The insider Vorsheck Elizabeth A bought $165,024.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold ERIE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 14.68 million shares or 1.26% more from 14.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,400 were reported by Connor Clark & Lunn Mngmt Limited. Ellington Management Group Inc Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Proshare Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 2,527 shares. Northern owns 0.01% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 138,559 shares. Susquehanna International Gru Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) or 32,152 shares. 17,340 were accumulated by Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De. Metropolitan Life Insurance invested in 27,454 shares. Art Advisors Limited invested in 1,839 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Old Republic Intll Corp has 1.07% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 222,600 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.02% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs accumulated 0.01% or 5,556 shares. 15,400 were reported by Bridgeway Cap. Prudential Finance holds 3,666 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt Inc owns 23,977 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt stated it has 6,382 shares.

