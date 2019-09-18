Vident Investment Advisory Lowered Chevron New (CVX) Position by $2.58 Million; As Wix Com LTD (WIX) Shares Rose, Sylebra Hk Company LTD Has Lowered Position

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 32.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd sold 380,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 781,088 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.99M, down from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $124.5. About 343,461 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

Vident Investment Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 64.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc sold 20,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 11,624 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.45M, down from 32,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $124.18. About 3.65 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/23/2018 04:06 PM; 27/04/2018 – Chevron reported earnings of $1.90 per share, compared with $1.48 forecast by Thomson Reuters; 30/05/2018 – Chevron Reports Strong Performance at Annual Stockholders Meeting; 05/04/2018 – Kemira signs multiyear polymer supply agreement with Chevron; 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate; 15/05/2018 – 3G EXITED NUE, CVX, RSPP, PE, LBRDK IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 11:32 AM; 08/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO USD 130.00 FROM USD 128.00; RATING HOLD; 19/05/2018 – Breitbart News: Delingpole – Can’t Handle the Truth: Actor Quits `Anti-Environmental’ Chevron Drama; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 68 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING A REPORT ON LOBBYING

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance Comm The owns 23,928 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.03% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) or 26,076 shares. The Connecticut-based Ellington Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.19% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Cambridge Inv Rech Advsrs Incorporated owns 1,798 shares. Barclays Public Ltd reported 112,580 shares. Kemnay Advisory Services holds 9,762 shares. Macquarie Group reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). British Columbia Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Massachusetts Ma reported 0.05% stake. Ci Invs Inc owns 159,892 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Sylebra Cap Limited has 5.14% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Etrade Capital Management Limited Liability Co reported 0.02% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Legal And General Gru Public Limited Co, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 116,722 shares. Spark Investment Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). 1,442 are held by Highstreet Asset Mgmt.

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 6,591 shares to 2.06 million shares, valued at $105.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Everbridge Inc by 587,542 shares in the quarter, for a total of 821,140 shares, and has risen its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59B for 16.43 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 43,487 are held by Farmers National Bank. 73,890 were accumulated by Adams Asset Advsrs Ltd Liability Co. Fmr Lc holds 0.28% or 19.29 million shares. St Germain D J has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Bridgecreek Investment Management Limited Liability has 16,562 shares. Grimes Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 29,315 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg holds 0.23% or 223,274 shares. Conestoga Capital Advisors Ltd Com reported 3,024 shares. First Personal Financial Svcs invested in 0.26% or 7,235 shares. First Retail Bank invested in 74,960 shares. Harvest Capital Mgmt reported 2,512 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Moneta Gp Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.15% or 4,097 shares. Hennessy Advsr stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Sol Capital owns 8,130 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Brandywine Trust holds 0.45% or 5,129 shares in its portfolio.

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53M and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3,444 shares to 4,702 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 10,886 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Raven Inds Inc (NASDAQ:RAVN).