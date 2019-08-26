Vident Investment Advisory Lifted Its Stake in Western Digital (WDC) by $1.33 Million; As Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Share Price Rose, Holder Mckinley Capital Management Lifted Its Holding

Mckinley Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc bought 3,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.28% . The hedge fund held 176,388 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.54M, up from 172,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $99.16. About 370,434 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM ELAGOLIX STUDY; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Rev $71.1M; 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tardive Dyskinesia in Patients Treated with Antipsychotics; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie Remains Confident in NDA and Continues to Work With FDA to Bring Elagolix to Patients; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine Sees 2018 Operating Expense $395M-$420M; 19/04/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 10/04/2018 – FDA extends review for AbbVie, Neurocrine’s uterine pain drug; 20/04/2018 – Franklin Biotechnology Adds Sarepta, Cuts Neurocrine Bio; 02/04/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Drops 5.6% to Lowest in 11 Weeks; 25/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Data Analyses at AAN Annual Meeting Demonstrating INGREZZA® Improved Tardive Dyskinesia Sy

Vident Investment Advisory Llc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 59.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc bought 27,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 74,152 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, up from 46,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $54.64. About 1.94M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 03/04/2018 – Western Digital Enables the Evolution of Modern Workflows at NAB 2018; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – Tech Today: Wither Broadcom? Bully for Western Dig, Nutanix’s Bright Prospects — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital Targets At Least 50% of Repurchases for Rest of Current Fiscal Quarter; 11/04/2018 – Western Digital Introduces Purpose-Built Surveillance Card for Trusted, 24/7, Next-Gen Video Capture; 14/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP – AT LEAST 50 PERCENT OF SHARE REPURCHASES ARE TARGETED FOR REMAINDER OF CURRENT FISCAL QUARTER; 18/04/2018 – Western Digital Continues to Drive Capacity and Improve TCO for Cloud and Enterprise Data Centers; 09/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL TO INVEST 500B YEN IN TOSHIBA CHIP JV: NIKKEI; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q EPS 20c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 10,740 shares. 14,203 were accumulated by Srb. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.04% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Blackrock invested in 0.06% or 28.80M shares. Bokf Na owns 0.01% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 12,637 shares. Selway Asset Mngmt holds 6,369 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Limited reported 0.01% stake. 50,767 were reported by Augustine Asset Mgmt. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.05% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Fred Alger Mngmt holds 174 shares. Brown Advisory Limited Co invested in 5,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 474,240 shares. California-based Hotchkis Wiley Mngmt Llc has invested 0% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Aviva Public Limited Com stated it has 109,587 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.04% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) or 56,584 shares.

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53M and $1.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 121,967 shares to 416,801 shares, valued at $21.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mammoth Energy Svcs Inc by 31,014 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,443 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Western Digital, Turquoise Hill Resources, and Range Resources Slumped Today – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Western Digital (WDC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Computer Storage Devices Industry Outlook Appears Dim – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: GM, AMD, WDC, QCOM, BABA – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Reasons Why You Don’t Want To Buy Western Digital – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 24, 2018.

More notable recent Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “33 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Steven Cohen Charges Into Chiasma – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Neurocrine Biosciences +6% on 2019 outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on January 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13 billion and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9,831 shares to 94,433 shares, valued at $17.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 822 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,749 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).