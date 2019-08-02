Vident Investment Advisory Increases Stake in Dollar Gen New (DG); Vz Verizon Comm. (VZ) Shareholder Kempner Capital Management Cut Stake

Kempner Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Vz Verizon Comm. Inc. (VZ) by 50.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc sold 42,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 42,042 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49M, down from 84,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Vz Verizon Comm. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $55.35. About 9.20M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T, VERIZON OVER COLLUSION: NYT; 21/03/2018 – ldentillect Advances Single Sign-on (SSO) for O365 and Gmail; 27/03/2018 – Verizon unveils public safety private core; 06/03/2018 – Indonesia says it blocks services on blogging site Tumblr over pornography; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Redefines Mobile Workforce Management with Comprehensive Solution; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent; 19/03/2018 – Verizon Finishes 2017 with Highest Customer Loyalty; 20/03/2018 – Verizon Retiree-Shareholders Seek to Curb Above Market Executive Pay, Punish Misconduct; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF CO’S 11 DIRECTORS TO A ONE-YEAR TERM

Vident Investment Advisory Llc increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 160.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc bought 18,448 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 29,907 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.57 million, up from 11,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $133.29. About 690,668 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of $725M-$800M; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BIRTH MOTHERS TO RECEIVE A TOTAL OF EIGHT WEEKS OF PAID LEAVE; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q EPS $2.63; 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Dollar General Corp $500m 10Y +130; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL PLANS TO ADD MORE DIGITAL TOOLS, SERVICES; 29/05/2018 – Dollar General Corp expected to post earnings of $1.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 26/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MAY 1, 2028; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Birth Mothers Eight Weeks of Paid Leav; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 EPS $5.95-EPS $6.15

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53 million and $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 68,543 shares to 212,259 shares, valued at $3.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 1,951 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,843 shares, and cut its stake in Amn Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AHS).