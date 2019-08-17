Vident Investment Advisory Increases Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ); As Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) Share Price Declined, Whittier Trust Co Trimmed Position by $593,400

Vident Investment Advisory Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 76.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc bought 36,006 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 83,376 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.93 million, up from 47,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.65. About 10.41M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 22/03/2018 – Verizon to Pay Monthly Fee for Each Subscriber Utilizing Synchronoss Content Hub Software With Fixed Minimum Monthly Amount; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 25/04/2018 – Dubai’s Delta Partners Hires Ex-Verizon Strategy Chief Chestnutt; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – NOTES WERE ISSUED BY VERIZON TO AN INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY OF VODAFONE ON 21 FEBRUARY 2014; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING; 26/03/2018 – FCC CHAIRMAN PROPOSES NEW RULES TO ADDRESS NATIONAL SECURITY THREATS TO U.S. COMMUNICATIONS NETWORKS AND THEIR SUPPLY CHAINS — STATEMENT; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 23/04/2018 – telecompetitor: EXCLUSIVE: AT&T, Verizon Outline FirstNet Interoperability Details; Rural Specifics Remain Light…; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon

Whittier Trust Co decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 25.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co sold 13,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 40,295 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76M, down from 54,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.38% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.72. About 13.25M shares traded or 30.33% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS SOME TIGHTNESS IN SHALE SUPPLY CHAIN, INCLUDING SAND, BUT DRILLING ACTIVITIES ARE PICKING UP; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SAYS INVESTMENT LEVEL IN INTERNATIONAL MARKET NOT SUFFICIENT – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE ARE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO INFILL DRILLING WELL-TO-WELL INTERFERENCE

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53M and $1.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 8,464 shares to 100,824 shares, valued at $14.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 18,097 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,515 shares, and cut its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03 million for 19.95 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dell Technologies Inc Cl C by 5,914 shares to 6,840 shares, valued at $401,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (NYSE:PM) by 71,005 shares in the quarter, for a total of 230,256 shares, and has risen its stake in Servicenow Inc Com (NYSE:NOW).