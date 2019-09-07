Vident Investment Advisory Increased Pepsico (PEP) Holding by $323,544; Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has Lifted Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought 8,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 346,565 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.87M, up from 338,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will soon make it possible for government clients to run its cloud technology on their own servers; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco Approved to Sell Data Platform in Microsoft Bundle; 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS SAYS HAS ALSO SHARED INFORMATION IT FOUND ON AMD CHIPS WITH AMD, MICROSOFT, HP, DELL, SOME OTHER SECURITY COS; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft represented 16 percent of Arista’s revenue in 2017; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in AI; 12/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.42 PER SHARE; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 14/03/2018 – Crestron Expands Support of Microsoft Teams to Advance Intelligent Communications

Vident Investment Advisory Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 20.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc bought 2,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 15,813 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94M, up from 13,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $137.37. About 3.05 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. David R Rahn Assocs owns 4,733 shares. Cap City Tru Co Fl reported 57,274 shares stake. Williams Jones & Assoc Ltd Llc owns 932,615 shares. 12,109 were reported by Opus Capital Grp Lc. Eaton Vance holds 2.85% or 10.53M shares. Glynn Cap Management Lc holds 0.27% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 12,280 shares. Finance Management Incorporated holds 0.03% or 605 shares in its portfolio. Leavell Investment Inc reported 88,614 shares. Valley National Advisers stated it has 2.66% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Maryland accumulated 296,844 shares or 4.34% of the stock. 140,345 are owned by Calamos Wealth Mgmt Lc. Moreover, Hite Hedge Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.06% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc reported 972,758 shares stake. C Gp Hldgs A S holds 6.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 4.07 million shares. Madrona Financial Ser Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.14% or 16,589 shares in its portfolio.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 4,482 shares to 58,238 shares, valued at $11.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Charles Schwab Corpora (NYSE:SCHW) by 20,608 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,537 shares, and cut its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs In (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,178 are held by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Limited Liability Corp. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 30,804 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Jbf has invested 0.46% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 37,867 are held by Miracle Mile Ltd Liability. North Star Asset Mgmt stated it has 25,151 shares. Renaissance Investment Gp Ltd Liability stated it has 2.31% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Fmr Ltd Liability invested in 10.95M shares. 55,196 are held by Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Mackenzie Corporation stated it has 2.96M shares. 30,784 were reported by Girard Prtnrs Limited. Horrell Mgmt Incorporated reported 32,592 shares. Bahl Gaynor invested 2.4% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 142,901 are held by Weiss Multi. Hennessy Advsr Inc has invested 0.39% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Hartford Invest invested in 0.64% or 183,667 shares.