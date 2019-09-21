Vident Investment Advisory Increased Aerovironment (AVAV) Position by $1.50 Million; Farmers National Bank Trimmed Realty Income Reit (O) Stake by $577,660; Stock Declined

Vident Investment Advisory Llc increased its stake in Aerovironment Inc (AVAV) by 9.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc bought 26,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.68% . The institutional investor held 312,436 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.74 million, up from 285,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Aerovironment Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $61.27. About 227,352 shares traded. AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) has declined 24.51% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.51% the S&P500. Some Historical AVAV News: 06/03/2018 – AeroVironment Awarded $44.5 M Puma AE UAS Contract From a ‘Major Country in the Middle East’; 07/03/2018 – Just thinking back and wondering why @jimcramer on @MadMoneyOnCNBC said we had “egg on our face” + told retail investors in Dec 2017 to buy $AVAV as ‘the next big thing’. The Cramer top is in at $58; 10/04/2018 – Russia rendering our US drones ineffective, sadly we’ve warned about poor performing and overhyped US drone makers $AVAV $KTOS; 06/03/2018 – AEROVIRONMENT INC – AS OF JANUARY 27, 2018, FUNDED BACKLOG WAS $123.5 MLN VS $78.0 MLN AS OF APRIL 30, 2017; 04/05/2018 – AeroVironment Awarded ISO 9001:2015 + AS9100D Certification for Quality Management System; 06/03/2018 – AEROVIRONMENT INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT TO GENERATE REVENUE OF BETWEEN $280 MLN AND $300 MLN IN 2018; 17/05/2018 – At least 56 senior employees have left $AVAV. Anyone with knowledge of illegal activity or threatened by Nawabj is encouraged to contact us; 17/05/2018 – At least 56 senior employees have left $AVAV. Anyone with knowledge of illegal activity or threatened by Nawabi is encouraged to contact us; 07/03/2018 – Aerovironment Volume Surges More Than 23 Times 20 Day Average; 06/03/2018 – AEROVIRONMENT INC AVAV.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.45 TO $0.65

Farmers National Bank decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp Reit (O) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers National Bank sold 8,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 45,996 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.17 million, down from 54,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers National Bank who had been investing in Realty Income Corp Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $75.89. About 2.94M shares traded or 80.62% up from the average. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.80, from 1.84 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold AVAV shares while 43 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 19.46 million shares or 0.44% more from 19.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Associates has 39,366 shares. 170,826 are held by Principal Finance Group. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV). 296,336 were reported by Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Com. Glenmede Na invested in 0% or 1,721 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 16,707 shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium Management Llc accumulated 0% or 36,582 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 7,295 shares. Riverhead Ltd reported 2,500 shares stake. Nikko Asset Management Americas Incorporated has 0.51% invested in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) for 455,880 shares. Wells Fargo Mn owns 77,021 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% of its portfolio in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV). Pub Sector Pension Investment Board reported 46,952 shares. Mason Street Advisors Lc holds 0.01% or 7,110 shares. Blair William Communications Il accumulated 7,484 shares or 0% of the stock.

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53 million and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 20,773 shares to 11,624 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 94,113 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,829 shares, and cut its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 33 investors sold O shares while 159 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 217.33 million shares or 0.81% more from 215.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Ww Mkts stated it has 54,710 shares. Girard Partners Ltd reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). The Switzerland-based Swiss Bankshares has invested 0.12% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Koshinski Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.13% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Axa reported 9,096 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 0.01% or 31,994 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.05% or 75,324 shares. 68,236 are held by Rench Wealth Management Inc. Columbia Asset Management owns 0.07% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 4,005 shares. 3,632 are held by Accredited. Gsa Prtn Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.07% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.26% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). The Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.06% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Element Management Ltd Liability Company reported 36,931 shares stake. Financial Bank Of Hawaii has invested 0.13% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O).

