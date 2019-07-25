Vident Investment Advisory Holds Stake in Western Digital (WDC); Chicago Equity Partners Position in Meritor (MTOR) Has Lowered by $1.98 Million

Chicago Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Meritor Inc (MTOR) by 29.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc sold 99,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 235,545 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.79M, down from 334,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Meritor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $24.02. About 219,781 shares traded. Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) has declined 0.33% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MTOR News: 30/04/2018 – Meritor Acquires AA Gear & Manufacturing; 03/05/2018 – Meritor 2Q Adj EPS 75c; 03/05/2018 – MERITOR INC MTOR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.70 TO $2.85 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 02/05/2018 – UQM Technologies Announces that it has been Selected as Meritor’s Supplier of Choice for its 14Xe Full Electric Axle System; 09/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Intrinsic Adds Impinj, Exits Meritor; 09/04/2018 – Meritor Hosts Conference Call and Webcast to Present Fiscal Year 2018 Second-Quarter Results; 12/03/2018 – Meritor: Kevin Nowlan Named President, Trailer and Components; 03/05/2018 – Meritor Sees FY18 Rev $4B-$4.1B; 03/05/2018 – Meritor 2Q EPS 63c; 05/03/2018 Meritor® Announces EX+™ L Air Disc Brakes as Standard for Freightliner New Cascadia® Trucks

Vident Investment Advisory Llc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 59.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc bought 27,702 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 74,152 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, up from 46,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $56.9. About 2.62M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 43.92% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q ADJ EPS $3.63, EST. $3.30; 27/03/2018 – Western Digital Provides Cost-Effective, Hybrid-Cloud Backup and Recovery Solution with StorReduce Software for Enterprises; 13/03/2018 – Tech Today: Wither Broadcom? Bully for Western Dig, Nutanix’s Bright Prospects — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP WDC.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $93; 19/04/2018 – Western Digital® Now Offering Super High-capacity microSD™ Card in India; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Net $61M; 18/04/2018 – Western Digital Continues to Drive Capacity and Improve TCO for Cloud and Enterprise Data Centers; 14/03/2018 – Western Digital Rises for 10 Days; Longest Rally in 13.5 Years; 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q NET REV. $5.0B, EST. $4.93B

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $188,284 activity. $24,028 worth of stock was sold by Bialy Paul on Friday, February 1. 2,000 shares were bought by Boehm Rodger L, worth $42,000.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49B and $2.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 26,606 shares to 137,319 shares, valued at $7.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI) by 15,780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,370 shares, and has risen its stake in Lancaster Colony Corp (NASDAQ:LANC).

Analysts await Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 5.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.89 per share. MTOR’s profit will be $78.50 million for 6.39 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Meritor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold MTOR shares while 58 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 76.61 million shares or 2.39% more from 74.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 0% or 66,801 shares. Federated Invsts Pa reported 0.02% in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Bank Of Montreal Can owns 7,954 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 741 shares stake. Gsa Prtn Llp holds 24,777 shares. Westfield Communication Lp holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) for 1.03 million shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc, a California-based fund reported 665,109 shares. Gam Holdings Ag stated it has 61,837 shares. Lpl Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Utd Service Automobile Association accumulated 0.01% or 277,786 shares. Nomura Holding holds 29,096 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0% in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Cortina Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Moreover, Ftb Advsr has 0% invested in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Maine-based Schroder Management Group Inc has invested 0% in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR).

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53M and $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 9,931 shares to 140,864 shares, valued at $12.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kaiser Aluminum Corp (NASDAQ:KALU) by 21,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,495 shares, and cut its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Cibc World Mkts reported 70,500 shares stake. Automobile Association holds 991,532 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 208,938 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has 0.05% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 1.15M shares. Massachusetts-based Btim has invested 0.01% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 36 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 15,400 shares. Trust Of Vermont owns 0% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 25 shares. 10,740 were accumulated by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. 490,778 are held by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Citadel Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Comerica Bankshares invested 0.03% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Orca Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 3.06% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC).