Vident Investment Advisory Holding in Mastercard (MA) Cut by $575,515 as Stock Rose; As Adobe Sys. Com. (ADBE) Stock Rose, Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Has Increased by $305,900 Its Position

Vident Investment Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 44.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc sold 2,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,075 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $724,000, down from 5,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $282.07. About 2.52 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Carlo Enrico President of Latin America, Caribbean Region; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CARLO ENRICO TO LEAD LATIN AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN REGION; 01/05/2018 – Mastercard Pioneers Remote Biometric Card Enrollment; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – GOH IS CEO OF SINGAPORE AIRLINES; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires Obama Trade Official Froman in Strategic Growth; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD XOXB.KL – CO HAS YET TO ENTER INTO ANY FORM OF AGREEMENT WITH MASTERCARD; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD HIRES OBAMA TRADE REP FROMAN IN STRATEGIC GROWTH; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its stake in Adobe Sys. Inc. Com. (ADBE) by 16.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership bought 1,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 7,965 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 6,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Adobe Sys. Inc. Com. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $311.27. About 1.51 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q DIGITAL EXPERIENCE REV. $554M; 26/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Announces Significant Partner Momentum at Summit 2018; 15/03/2018 – Adobe rises on strong first-quarter earnings; 05/04/2018 – ADBE: Adobe names John Murpy as CFO, effective April 9 [MORE]; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TOUTS USE OF AI TO BUY SEARCH, DISPLAY AND VIDEO ADS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 19/03/2018 – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK & ADOBE; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SUMMIT ANNUAL CONFERENCE KICKS OFF IN LAS VEGAS

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53M and $1.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ps Business Pks Inc Calif (NYSE:PSB) by 5,184 shares to 25,750 shares, valued at $4.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Instrs Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 19,454 shares in the quarter, for a total of 292,235 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $13.25 million activity.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa And Mastercard: 2 Stocks, 1 Superior Business Model – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54M and $549.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 9,143 shares to 369,136 shares, valued at $26.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 406,709 shares, and cut its stake in Epam Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $17.57 million activity. Shares for $7.39 million were sold by Rencher Bradley on Thursday, January 31. $3.45M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares were sold by Morris Donna. 25,000 shares valued at $6.00M were sold by Parasnis Abhay on Wednesday, January 30.

