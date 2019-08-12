Vident Investment Advisory Holding in Best Buy (BBY) Has Trimmed as Market Valuation Rose; America Movil Sa De Sv Sponsored Adr (AMX) Valuation Declined While Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Raised Its Stake

Vident Investment Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Best Buy Inc (BBY) by 86.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc sold 42,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.66% . The institutional investor held 6,892 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $490,000, down from 49,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Best Buy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $67.36. About 1.63 million shares traded. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has risen 2.81% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 22/03/2018 – Best Buy Appoints Richelle Parham to Best Buy Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: FBI paid Best Buy `informants’ to search customers’ computers for kiddie porn; 09/05/2018 – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes for U.S. shoppers to try out Alexa; 25/05/2018 – Best Buy Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/03/2018 – FCC chairman to be “proactive” on integrity of U.S. communications supply chain; 09/03/2018 – Best Buy CEO says turnaround done, room to compete with Amazon; 24/04/2018 – Urban Armor Gear to Launch New Plasma Case for Apple iPad and iPad Pro Exclusively at Best Buy; 03/05/2018 – The Meteoric Rise of Unattended Retail: The Next Multi-Billion-Dollar Industry; 04/05/2018 – BEST BUY PLANS FY CAPITAL SPENDING $850M-$900M: HOLDER LETTER; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Benefits From Strong Consumer Confidence

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora increased its stake in America Movil Sa De Sv Sponsored Adr (AMX) by 2452.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora bought 24,522 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.05% . The institutional investor held 25,522 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $364,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in America Movil Sa De Sv Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $14.1. About 1.78 million shares traded. AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has declined 18.52% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 14/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL CHAIRMAN CARLOS SLIM DOMIT SPEAKS IN MEXICO CITY; 25/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL ON TRACK TO ACCOMPLISH $8B BUDGET FOR CAPEX: HAJJ; 19/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 4Q OPER INCOME MXN28.56B; 03/04/2018 – America Movil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q EBITDA MXN71.2B; EST. MXN72B; 24/04/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL SAYS 1Q NET PROFIT 18.087 BLN PESOS; 17/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVES DIVIDEND OF MXN0.32/SHARE; 20/03/2018 – America Movil plans up to 3 bln pesos in share buybacks; 27/03/2018 – Uruguay Mobile Market Report 2018 Forecast to 2022 – Companies Ancel, Claro, America Movil, Movistar and Telefonica are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVED SHARE BUYBACK FUND OF MXN3B

More notable recent AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is FedEx Corporation (FDX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil readies loan market return with $2.5B refinancing plan – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “9 US-Traded Mexico-Based Stocks To Keep An Eye On – Benzinga” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) CEO Daniel Hajj on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why NII Holdings Stock Dropped 28% – The Motley Fool” with publication date: March 18, 2019.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $279.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 8,893 shares to 6,250 shares, valued at $335,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Industrial Select Sector Spdr (XLI) by 4,183 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 283 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Ser 1 (MDY).

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53M and $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 56,696 shares to 96,682 shares, valued at $3.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Echostar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS) by 16,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,118 shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).

More notable recent Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Best Buy Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:BBY) Earnings Grew 46%, Did It Beat Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Impressed By Best Buy Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:BBY) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Investigate Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) At US$68.53? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Pro: Apparel Companies Among Most Vulnerable To New Tariffs – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.