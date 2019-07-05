Vident Investment Advisory Holding in Autozone (AZO) Increased by $620,544 as Stock Price Rose; Trinity Inds (TRN) Holder Jabodon Pt Company Has Lowered Stake by $421,407 as Stock Value Declined

Vident Investment Advisory Llc increased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 40.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc bought 606 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,110 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16 million, up from 1,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $14.9 during the last trading session, reaching $1130.38. About 105,373 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q-End Inventory Rose 3.7%; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – WITH ADDITIONS OF KING AND SOLTAU, AUTOZONE NOW HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018

Jabodon Pt Company decreased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (TRN) by 20.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jabodon Pt Company sold 20,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, down from 96,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jabodon Pt Company who had been investing in Trinity Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $19.79. About 765,046 shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 16.01% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 19/04/2018 – Cherwell: Exclusive: Oxford Union release Trinity term card; 23/03/2018 – Agrisolutions Acquires Trinity; 23/03/2018 – VENANPRI GROUP: AGRISOLUTIONS BUYS TRINITY; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 09/05/2018 – Hilton Grand Vacations Buying Rooms From Joint Venture That Includes Trinity Real Estate Investments; 17/05/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK – QIU YAFU, A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, WILL BE APPOINTED TO SUCCEED VICTOR FUNG KWOK KING AS BOARD CHAIRMAN; 06/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action with Trinity Capital Corporation; 15/05/2018 – Trinity Industries: Separation Remains on Track for Completion in 4Q; 21/05/2018 – Faith, Fashion And a Trinity Of Viewpoints; 19/03/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES – ON MARCH 15, CO, UNITS ENTERED AMENDED WAREHOUSE LOAN AGREEMENT TO EXTEND AVAILABILITY OF FACILITY THROUGH MARCH 15, 2021

Analysts await Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.28 EPS, down 41.67% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.48 per share. TRN’s profit will be $36.35M for 17.67 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Trinity Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 37 investors sold TRN shares while 112 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 110.07 million shares or 6.79% less from 118.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associate Md accumulated 102,435 shares. 10.28 million are held by Vanguard Gru. Comerica Savings Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 90,414 shares. Mirae Asset Communications Ltd owns 76,638 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 501 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cap Fund Management Sa has 11,974 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Management has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Moreover, Hudson Bay Cap Lp has 0.02% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Hsbc Public Ltd Com holds 36,328 shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 201,687 shares or 0% of the stock. First Personal Finance Svcs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 2,000 shares. Stevens First Principles invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Principal Fincl invested 0.01% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Court Place Advsrs reported 0.69% stake. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Corporation owns 34,400 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clark Group Inc Inc owns 16,923 shares. 4,815 are held by Primecap Management Ca. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Com accumulated 0.03% or 1,929 shares. Conning has 994 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Lc has 0% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 14 shares. Aperio Group Limited Com invested in 29,524 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Moreover, Pinnacle Financial Partners has 0.06% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Marco Inv Ltd reported 2,667 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,545 shares. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 2,881 shares. Loomis Sayles And LP reported 12 shares stake. Kepos Capital Ltd Partnership holds 6,116 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Allstate Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 2,074 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested 0% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Atria Invs Limited Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 1,945 shares.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.26 million activity.

