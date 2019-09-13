Vident Investment Advisory Has Upped Netflix (NFLX) Position by $394,892; As Mondelez Intl Cl A (MDLZ) Stock Price Rose, Lipe & Dalton Decreased Its Position by $2.74 Million

Vident Investment Advisory Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 96.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc bought 1,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 2,189 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $804,000, up from 1,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $5.15 during the last trading session, reaching $294.01. About 6.24 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business; 15/03/2018 – TOP PROGRAMS DREW SUBSCRIBERS TO PRIME FOR AS LITTLE AS $49 PER MEMBER BY AMAZON’S ACCOUNTING: DOCUMENTS; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: Netflix CEO’s pay soars amid bonus-rigging lawsuit; 06/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Netflix adds per-title PIN locks, visible maturity ratings to improve parental controls; 02/05/2018 – Hulu may have half the subscribers Netflix does, but it grew faster this quarter; 29/03/2018 – Technology is set to finish the first few months of the year ahead of its peers, with Netflix emerging as the third-best performer in the S&P 500; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Rev $3.7B; 12/04/2018 – Cannes festival director Thierry Fremaux said last month that Netflix had refused to give its movies theatrical distribution in France and would, therefore, be banned from competition at the 12-day festival; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $385 FROM $328; 17/04/2018 – The Information: EXCLUSIVE: Netflix, one of Amazon Web Services’ biggest customers, is expanding its use of Google Cloud, AWS

Lipe & Dalton decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A (MDLZ) by 42.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton sold 51,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 71,143 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.84M, down from 122,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $54.09. About 5.20M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Mondelez at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez bags sales, profit beat; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS WILL OPERATE TATE’S AS STANDALONE BUSINESS; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ: SUSTAINABLY SOURCED COCOA 35% OF GLOBAL NEEDS; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT SPEAKS ON CALL; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez: Bahrain Manufacturing Plant Produces Oreo Cookies and Barni Soft Cakes for Middle East and Africa

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.13 million for 21.81 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sumitomo Life Insur holds 0.31% or 48,120 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Fort Limited Partnership has invested 0.57% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Argent, a Tennessee-based fund reported 46,439 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). D E Shaw And Communication accumulated 3.77 million shares. Aull & Monroe reported 0.44% stake. The Virginia-based Tru Of Virginia Va has invested 0.39% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Allstate Corporation stated it has 111,282 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md owns 11.06M shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Principal accumulated 2.06 million shares or 0.1% of the stock. Bellecapital Int Ltd holds 0.2% or 5,999 shares in its portfolio. Pillar Pacific Management Ltd Liability reported 13,196 shares stake. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt reported 673,508 shares stake. Two Sigma Secs Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Susquehanna Interest Grp Llp has 0.08% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 573,222 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust owns 89,083 shares. Asset One reported 246,924 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Endurance Wealth Inc invested in 0% or 75 shares. The New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.48% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Wells Fargo Company Mn accumulated 1.69M shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 24,377 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Registered Inv Advisor holds 3,812 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 213,854 shares stake. Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.34% or 7,442 shares. Baillie Gifford And Company reported 7.74M shares. Ipg Investment Advsrs Ltd Llc invested 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Toth Fin Advisory holds 0.02% or 261 shares in its portfolio. Artisan Prtnrs LP accumulated 142,608 shares. Bailard reported 787 shares.

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53M and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 32,423 shares to 10,110 shares, valued at $985,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER) by 43,327 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 283,274 shares, and cut its stake in Reinsurance Grp Of America I (NYSE:RGA).

