Vident Investment Advisory Has Upped Its Western Digital (WDC) Stake; As Home Depot (HD) Market Valuation Rose, Holder American National Insurance Company Trimmed Position by $12.34 Million

Vident Investment Advisory Llc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 59.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc bought 27,702 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 74,152 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, up from 46,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.3. About 6.58 million shares traded or 2.14% up from the average. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 43.92% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Net $61M; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital quarterly revenue rises 7.8 pct; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL BUYBACK PART OF EXISTING PROGRAM; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – Western Digital® Now Offering Super High-capacity microSD™ Card in India; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital’s Buybacks: Do They Mean NAND Is Doing Much Better Than Feared? — Barron’s Blog

American National Insurance Company decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc. (HD) by 34.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Insurance Company sold 64,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,730 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.93M, down from 189,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $218.23. About 4.43M shares traded or 9.98% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – Milwaukee Jrn: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Investors eye Washington-Beijing trade talks; Home Depot misses; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – QTRLY COMP SALES IN U.S. WERE POSITIVE 3.9 PERCENT; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: ALL U.S. REGIONS `BREAKING OUT’ WITH BETTER WEATHER; 24/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot, police say; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Solid 1Q Results in All Markets, Categories Outside of Seasonal; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT – PROPOSAL 6: SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REDUCE THRESHOLD FOR CALLING SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS WAS NOT APPROVED AT ANNUAL MEETING; 25/04/2018 – WKBT News 8: BREAKING: A Dallas police officer died today after a Home Depot shooting yesterday; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – PROPOSAL 7: A SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING AMENDMENT OF COMPANY’S COMPENSATION CLAWBACK POLICY WAS ALSO NOT APPROVED; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’

American National Insurance Company, which manages about $1.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp by 11,015 shares to 29,757 shares, valued at $4.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 17.66 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53M and $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gamestop Corp New (NYSE:GME) by 37,515 shares to 154,051 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mammoth Energy Svcs Inc by 31,014 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,443 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).