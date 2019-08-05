Vident Investment Advisory Has Upped Its Federated Invs Pa (FII) Holding by $401,795 as Stock Rose; As Dollar Gen New (DG) Valuation Rose, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Upped Holding by $670,089

Vident Investment Advisory Llc increased its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (FII) by 16.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc bought 13,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.85% . The institutional investor held 96,121 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82 million, up from 82,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Federated Invs Inc Pa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $33.99. About 487,160 shares traded. Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) has risen 43.54% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FII News: 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 2.5% Position in uniQure NV; 16/04/2018 – Hamlin Capital Management LLC Exits Federated Investors; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC – FEDERATED’S EQUITY ASSETS WERE $64.0 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN $0.8 BLN; 05/04/2018 – SEBI TO INTRODUCE NEW SYSTEM FOR MONITORING CO. FII LIMITS; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – AGREEMENT HAS BEEN APPROVED BY BOARDS OF FEDERATED AND BTPS; 23/05/2018 – Foxconn has signaled previously that FII will launch projects in areas including smart manufacturing, industrial internet, cloud computing, and fifth-generation wireless technologies; 22/05/2018 – Hon Hai’s FII to Raise Up to $4.3 Billion in China IPO (Video); 23/05/2018 – With 10 percent of its enlarged capital offered in the initial public offering (IPO), Shenzhen-based FII would have a valuation of about $43 billion at listing; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC – MONEY MARKET ASSETS WERE $265.9 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, UP $20.7 BLN; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $263.852 MLN, DOWN 4 PCT

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 54.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd bought 5,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 16,049 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.92 million, up from 10,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $133.69. About 2.00M shares traded or 13.13% up from the average. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $121; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Company Received Civil Investigative Demand From Louisiana Attorney General; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times 20 Day Average; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Birth Mothers Eight Weeks of Paid Leav; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 29C/SHR FROM 26C, EST. 27C; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar General’s New Notes Baa2; 09/03/2018 – Dollar General boosts maternity benefits, adoption assistance; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar General Corp.’s $500M Snr Uscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.34% or 5,713 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 0.06% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) or 1.25M shares. Buckingham Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 47,146 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Atria Llc invested in 37,834 shares or 0.19% of the stock. 12,306 are held by Freestone Capital Hldg Limited Liability. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 232 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mackay Shields Ltd Co has invested 0.06% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Franklin Resources owns 55,711 shares. Synovus reported 0% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Trust Fund holds 0.14% or 5,227 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap invested in 0.17% or 48,300 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.08% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Pennsylvania Trust, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,938 shares. 2.32 million were reported by Brown Brothers Harriman Com. St Johns Com Limited Com holds 50 shares.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $538.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 9,900 shares to 36,018 shares, valued at $8.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 18,538 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,238 shares, and cut its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS).

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dollar General: Growth And Resilience To Economic Slowdowns – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Big tech companies help U.S. T. Rowe Price stock funds beat S&P 500 – Baltimore Business Journal” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Don’t Sell Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Grocery Outlet Isn’t the Growth Stock You May Think It Is – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

More notable recent Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Federated Investors Inc (FII) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 10, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why Big Business Was Done At FII 2018 – Seeking Alpha” on October 27, 2018. More interesting news about Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Federated Investors, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings and Conference Call Dates – PRNewswire” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Federated Investors Inc (FII) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold FII shares while 70 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 74.91 million shares or 1.63% less from 76.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 209,454 are owned by New Amsterdam Lc. Burgundy Asset Management invested 0.51% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Moreover, Citadel Limited has 0% invested in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Continental Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 145,354 shares. Greenleaf Tru has 0.01% invested in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) for 13,342 shares. Brandes Invest Prtn Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) or 65,110 shares. Appleton Prtnrs Ma owns 79,195 shares. Muhlenkamp And accumulated 3.44% or 247,669 shares. 41,420 were accumulated by Palisade Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp. Parametric Port Associate Ltd invested in 512,006 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ims Mgmt stated it has 11,222 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Moreover, Legal General Public Ltd Com has 0% invested in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 21,133 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tower Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) owns 1,901 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) for 130,459 shares.

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53 million and $1.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Materialise Nv (NASDAQ:MTLS) by 204,641 shares to 707,274 shares, valued at $11.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 7,494 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,612 shares, and cut its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).