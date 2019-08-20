Vident Investment Advisory Has Upped Its Chevron New (CVX) Stake; Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Has Lifted Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Holding by $335,380 as Shares Declined

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 78.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd bought 4,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 9,330 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $770,000, up from 5,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $77.09. About 1.26 million shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q REV. $913.4M, EST. $910.9M

Vident Investment Advisory Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 491.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc bought 26,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 32,397 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.99M, up from 5,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $117.31. About 6.08M shares traded or 8.15% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- REBRANDING COSTS FOR PRIVATE SERVICE STATIONS AND 6 BLN RAND REFINERY UPGRADE SOME CONDITIONS IN APPROVED SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA; 25/04/2018 – The Chevron workers may face charges of treason for refusing to sign a supply contract drawn up by PDVSA executives; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/13/2018 05:38 PM; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY -UNIT’S CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES TO SUPPLY CHEVRON SERVICE STATIONS, OTHER COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL CONSUMERS IN BAJA CALIFORNIA; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON 1Q EPS 1.90, EST. $1.47; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/04/2018 12:46 PM; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESIDENT JEFF SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS AT OTC PRESENTATION; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON WINS ONE SANTOS OFFSHORE BLOCK IN BRAZIL BID ROUND

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SWKS shares while 188 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 135.08 million shares or 3.76% less from 140.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory holds 0% or 8,631 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.24% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Bluemountain Management Limited Liability invested in 0% or 3,049 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Semper Augustus Gru Limited Liability Corp invested 2.99% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Synovus Corp reported 732 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 7,600 shares. Oppenheimer & Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 20,537 shares. London Of Virginia reported 0.35% stake. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp invested in 1.53 million shares. Art Advisors Llc holds 40,059 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corp has 141,948 shares. 42,462 were accumulated by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Orrstown Svcs, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,263 shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Lc accumulated 0.02% or 3,185 shares.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 7,900 shares to 59,162 shares, valued at $2.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 6,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,259 shares, and cut its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS).

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53 million and $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netscout Sys Inc (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 11,795 shares to 90,259 shares, valued at $2.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 4,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,882 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Capital Ptnrs Group Limited Liability Com reported 1.99 million shares. Apg Asset Nv has invested 0.7% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Lederer And Associate Investment Counsel Ca invested in 2.2% or 19,205 shares. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.56% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Advsrs Capital Mngmt Limited Company invested in 15,443 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Family Firm holds 5,045 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Colony Grp Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Sand Hill Glob Advisors Lc owns 45,978 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Bedell Frazier Inv Counseling Limited Co has 67,755 shares. 2,409 are owned by Vista Capital Prtnrs Incorporated. Horan Capital Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.25% or 3,251 shares. First Savings Bank Of Omaha invested in 194,415 shares or 1.64% of the stock. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm has invested 3.04% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cambridge holds 0.57% or 77,674 shares in its portfolio. Mycio Wealth Partners Lc reported 9,832 shares.