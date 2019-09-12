Vident Investment Advisory Has Trimmed Stake in Pinnacle West Cap (PNW) by $1.10 Million; Nuance Investments Has Upped Aqua America (WTR) Position by $38.62 Million

Nuance Investments Llc increased its stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR) by 452.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc bought 941,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.65% . The institutional investor held 1.15M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.57M, up from 207,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Aqua America Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $43.47. About 855,504 shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 14.81% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500.

Vident Investment Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (PNW) by 60.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc sold 11,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The institutional investor held 7,648 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $720,000, down from 19,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle West Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $93.3. About 555,583 shares traded. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has risen 13.67% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.67% the S&P500.

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53 million and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 5,906 shares to 85,931 shares, valued at $14.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,076 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,189 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.40, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold PNW shares while 110 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 95.00 million shares or 0.97% more from 94.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 50 are owned by Smithfield. The Washington-based Evergreen Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) Corp holds 2,248 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Investment Prtnrs has 0.01% invested in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Pnc Ser Grp Inc owns 139,478 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 0.05% or 239,958 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Next Group holds 0% or 95 shares. Mirador Capital Prtnrs LP has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Moreover, Synovus Corporation has 0% invested in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Captrust Advsrs accumulated 2,235 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 15,093 shares. Natixis stated it has 68,396 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement System owns 5,229 shares. City Company invested in 12,524 shares or 0.32% of the stock.

Analysts await Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $3.01 EPS, up 7.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $2.8 per share. PNW’s profit will be $342.29M for 7.75 P/E if the $3.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by Pinnacle West Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 135.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.59, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold WTR shares while 79 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 134.26 million shares or 36.57% more from 98.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Inc Pa invested 0.01% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Birch Hill Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 6,666 shares. Reilly Fin Advisors Limited Liability Com stated it has 1.02% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Nordea Investment Mgmt accumulated 924,164 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Us Savings Bank De owns 0% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 36,050 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Tn owns 0.04% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 7,400 shares. First Personal Fincl has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Institute For Wealth Ltd Company invested in 12,140 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Town & Country Bancorp & Tru Dba First Bankers Tru stated it has 32,844 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Sageworth holds 0.03% or 5,446 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan Communication has invested 0.08% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Coho Prtn holds 11,761 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 320 were reported by Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv invested 0% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Clean Yield stated it has 21,160 shares.

Nuance Investments Llc, which manages about $507.52 million and $2.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 286,433 shares to 39,263 shares, valued at $9.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (NYSE:SSD) by 243,206 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,547 shares, and cut its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM).