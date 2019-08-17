Vident Investment Advisory Has Trimmed Domtar (UFS) Position; Lomas Capital Management Lifted Its Alleghany Del (Y) Position

Vident Investment Advisory Llc decreased Domtar Corp (UFS) stake by 10.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vident Investment Advisory Llc sold 6,806 shares as Domtar Corp (UFS)’s stock declined 6.89%. The Vident Investment Advisory Llc holds 55,987 shares with $2.78M value, down from 62,793 last quarter. Domtar Corp now has $2.10 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $33.54. About 872,582 shares traded or 37.11% up from the average. Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) has declined 11.76% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical UFS News: 12/05/2018 – HDIS & The Student Conservation Association Revitalize Kirkwood Park in Kirkwood, MO For Community Project Sponsored by the; 01/05/2018 – Domtar 1Q Net $54M; 08/03/2018 Domtar Improves the Paper Trail, Providing Increased Supply Chain Transparency for Pulp and Paper Products; 09/05/2018 – Domtar Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 28/03/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant to Kimball Elementary School for New Books; 26/04/2018 – Domtar Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant to CG Johnson Elementary School for New Books; 15/05/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Riverview Elementary in Fort Mill, SC; 23/03/2018 – Domtar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – DOMTAR 1Q ADJ EPS 87C

Lomas Capital Management Llc increased Alleghany Corp Del (Y) stake by 16.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lomas Capital Management Llc acquired 3,452 shares as Alleghany Corp Del (Y)’s stock rose 4.39%. The Lomas Capital Management Llc holds 24,317 shares with $14.89 million value, up from 20,865 last quarter. Alleghany Corp Del now has $10.83B valuation. The stock increased 1.02% or $7.58 during the last trading session, reaching $750.67. About 69,073 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Adj EPS $11.24; 09/05/2018 – Alleghany Corporation Buys New 10% Position in Ares Management; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q-End Book Value $545.07/Share; 23/04/2018 – DJ Alleghany Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (Y); 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Premiums Written $1.25 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Alleghany Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY OPERATING EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.24 IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Alleghany Insurance Cos To ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Investment Income $124.1 Million; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $1,253.3 MLN VS $1,233.1 MLN

More notable recent Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Domtar Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:UFS) Returns Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Media Advisory: Domtar Corporation Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) Suggests It’s 28% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Shares Three Years Ago You’d Have Made 28% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Domtar drops amid downgrades on market outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold UFS shares while 79 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 57.92 million shares or 1.77% more from 56.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Inc owns 8.17 million shares. Hightower Ltd accumulated 23,608 shares. California-based Eqis Capital Mgmt has invested 0.08% in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Macquarie Gp Limited has 50,455 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability Company owns 45 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.12% or 468,651 shares. Asset Mgmt One reported 0.01% in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Strs Ohio accumulated 0% or 8,743 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 0.03% in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Carroll Assocs has 1 shares. Fin Service, a Missouri-based fund reported 40 shares. Van Eck reported 1,374 shares. Paloma Mgmt Co holds 0.02% or 14,895 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 7,471 shares. British Columbia Inv Mgmt accumulated 12,682 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Domtar (NYSE:UFS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Domtar has $5600 highest and $3900 lowest target. $47.50’s average target is 41.62% above currents $33.54 stock price. Domtar had 6 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) earned “Underperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 3. Goldman Sachs upgraded Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) on Friday, May 3 to “Buy” rating.

Vident Investment Advisory Llc increased Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) stake by 606 shares to 2,110 valued at $2.16M in 2019Q1. It also upped Westrock Co stake by 63,865 shares and now owns 73,407 shares. Invesco Sr Income Tr (VVR) was raised too.

More notable recent Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Argentine Stocks Continued to Rebound on Friday – Motley Fool” published on August 17, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “All 10 of the NYSE’s biggest decliners are stocks of Argentina-based companies – MarketWatch” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alleghany Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Deere EPS misses by $0.13, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.