Vident Investment Advisory Has Raised National Instrs (NATI) Stake By $855,976; Gabelli Healthcare & Wellnessrx Trust Has 0.71 Sentiment

Gabelli Healthcare & Wellnessrx Trust (GRX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.07, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 10 hedge funds started new and increased holdings, while 14 sold and decreased stakes in Gabelli Healthcare & Wellnessrx Trust. The hedge funds in our database now have: 5.02 million shares, down from 5.60 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Gabelli Healthcare & Wellnessrx Trust in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 12 Increased: 5 New Position: 5.

Vident Investment Advisory Llc increased National Instrs Corp (NATI) stake by 7.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vident Investment Advisory Llc acquired 19,454 shares as National Instrs Corp (NATI)’s stock declined 9.79%. The Vident Investment Advisory Llc holds 292,235 shares with $12.96 million value, up from 272,781 last quarter. National Instrs Corp now has $5.96B valuation. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $45.2. About 912,937 shares traded or 37.51% up from the average. National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) has declined 1.66% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NATI News: 19/04/2018 – DJ National Instruments Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NATI); 22/05/2018 – NI Introduces InstrumentStudio™ Software to Simplify Development and Debugging of Automated Test Systems; 22/05/2018 – NI Accelerates Beyond the Speed of Innovation with LabVIEW 2018; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $320M-$350M; 20/03/2018 – NI Technology Helps Subaru Reduce Electric Vehicle Test Development Times by 90 Percent; 22/05/2018 – New NI Data-Logging Software Addresses Key Automotive Challenges; 22/05/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC – CADENCE INTERFACE HAS BEEN EXTENDED TO INCLUDE AN INTEGRATION WITH AXIEM 3D PLANAR EM SIMULATOR; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments 1Q EPS 18c; 26/04/2018 – NI Declares Quarterly Dividend; 22/05/2018 – New Nl Data-Logging Software Addresses Key Automotive Challenges

Vident Investment Advisory Llc decreased Perrigo Co Plc (NYSE:PRGO) stake by 8,764 shares to 6,290 valued at $303,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI) stake by 52,709 shares and now owns 11,907 shares. Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold NATI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 101.53 million shares or 1.03% more from 100.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 11,296 shares. 6,114 are held by Ls Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) for 83,634 shares. Invesco holds 0.02% of its portfolio in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) for 1.62 million shares. State Street stated it has 0.01% in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Gam Holdg Ag invested in 0.02% or 8,795 shares. 24,328 were reported by Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. The New York-based Lazard Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0% in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Secor Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 0.41% invested in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) for 44,765 shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership invested 0.07% of its portfolio in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 40,075 shares. 367,246 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Rice Hall James And Associate Ltd Llc holds 32,729 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Legal General Grp Inc Plc has 377,691 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 3 selling transactions for $179,575 activity. $88,940 worth of stock was sold by KODOSKY JEFFREY L on Monday, February 4. 2,028 shares valued at $88,565 were bought by LE DUY LOAN T on Thursday, May 2.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The company has market cap of $197.73 million. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

The stock increased 0.66% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.65. About 26,506 shares traded. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (GRX) has risen 7.52% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.09% the S&P500.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. holds 0.88% of its portfolio in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust for 228,446 shares. Karpus Management Inc. owns 1.09 million shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc has 0.36% invested in the company for 74,292 shares. The Missouri-based First Allied Advisory Services Inc. has invested 0.24% in the stock. Oxbow Advisors Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 77,660 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $210,000 activity.