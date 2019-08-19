Vident Investment Advisory Has Lowered Its Position in Domtar (UFS) by $333,494; Css Increased Its Stake in Urstadt Biddle Pptys (UBP) by $334,992 as Stock Declined

Vident Investment Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Domtar Corp (UFS) by 10.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc sold 6,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.89% . The institutional investor held 55,987 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78M, down from 62,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Domtar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $33.88. About 463,159 shares traded. Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) has declined 11.76% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical UFS News: 27/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation Gives Away Free Tree Seedlings to the Ashdown, AR Community to Celebrate Earth Week; 26/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Rapoport Academy Elementary in Waco, TX; 01/05/2018 – Domtar 1Q EPS 86c; 01/05/2018 – Domtar 1Q Net $54M; 15/05/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Riverview Elementary in Fort Mill, SC; 02/05/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Nekoosa Head Start; 01/05/2018 – DOMTAR 1Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 74C; 24/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant to Ashdown Elementary School for New Books; 12/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Domtar Corporation First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 26/04/2018 – Domtar Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Css Llc increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Pptys Inc (UBP) by 84.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc bought 20,937 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.17% . The institutional investor held 45,617 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $762,000, up from 24,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in Urstadt Biddle Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $813.80M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.51. About 2,796 shares traded or 3.71% up from the average. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) has declined 6.14% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.14% the S&P500.

Css Llc, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (Prn) by 2.70M shares to 1.61M shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altaba Inc (Put) by 26,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,100 shares, and cut its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53 million and $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Terreno Rlty Corp (NYSE:TRNO) by 9,113 shares to 75,379 shares, valued at $3.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10,781 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,559 shares, and has risen its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (NYSE:PNW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold UFS shares while 79 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 57.92 million shares or 1.77% more from 56.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Cibc World invested in 48,610 shares. Shelton Mngmt holds 0.02% or 236 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Management owns 349,652 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.03% stake. Eqis Capital Management Inc holds 19,618 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Valley National Advisers has 16 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 15,300 are held by Axa. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 0.11% stake. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) for 66,241 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys accumulated 45,183 shares. British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corporation owns 12,682 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 12,493 were reported by Amalgamated Bankshares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York holds 0% of its portfolio in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) for 9,989 shares. Bluemountain Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS).