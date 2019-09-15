Vident Investment Advisory Has Lowered Holding in Digital Rlty Tr (DLR) by $2.73 Million as Shares Declined; General Mtrs Co (GM) Shareholder Greenlight Capital Cut Position as Market Value Rose

Greenlight Capital Inc decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 35.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc sold 3.26 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The hedge fund held 5.86M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $225.81M, down from 9.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $38.86. About 8.67 million shares traded or 16.43% up from the average. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 27/04/2018 – Lear Corporation Recognized by General Motors as “Supplier of the Year for Complete Seat”; 25/04/2018 – GM KOREA UNION SPOKESMAN COMMENTS ON TENTATIVE AGREEMENT; 04/04/2018 – General Motors: Believe U.S., China Value a Vibrant Auto Industry; 04/04/2018 – GM SAYS “SUPPORT A POSITIVE TRADE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN THE U.S. AND CHINA”; 21/03/2018 – S.KOREA VICE FIN MIN: THERE’S TENSION IN GM-KDB DUE DILIGENCE PROCESS AS GM FINDS IT DIFFICULT TO DISCLOSE SOME INTERNAL MATTERS; 09/04/2018 – GM Financial Annual Elite Sales Liftoff across U.S; 02/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA AIR RESOURCES BOARD CHAIR NICHOLS SAYS EPA DECISION ON VEHICLE FUEL-EFFICIENCY STANDARDS IS “POLITICALLY MOTIVATED” AND WILL HARM ENVIRONMENT; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms GM Financial Automobile Leasing Trust (GMALT) 2017-2; 05/03/2018 – It still has flaws, but if GM deploys it to other vehicles besides the CT6 it could instantly become the unrivaled leader in semi-autonomy; 07/03/2018 – GM’s Chief Executive Mary Barra Promotes EVs: CERAWeek Update

Vident Investment Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR) by 88.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc sold 23,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 2,932 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $345,000, down from 26,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Digital Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $124.32. About 1.93M shares traded or 83.89% up from the average. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500.

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.89 EPS, up 1.07% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.87 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.70 billion for 5.14 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold GM shares while 269 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 10.58% less from 1.16 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fiduciary Tru Com accumulated 7,146 shares. Kempen Cap Mngmt Nv has 0% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Northpointe Cap Ltd reported 64,891 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Cadence Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.21% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Camelot Portfolios Ltd Llc holds 0.09% or 5,774 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 0.02% or 12,897 shares in its portfolio. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp reported 5,350 shares. Ohio-based Fifth Third Bank & Trust has invested 0.03% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Colony Group Incorporated Limited Liability holds 108,663 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. 70,420 are owned by Columbia Asset Mgmt. Assetmark stated it has 104,614 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 6.28M shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc holds 0% or 4.58M shares. Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 698,836 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.9% or 106,845 shares.

Greenlight Capital Inc, which manages about $11.41B and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Consol Energy Inc New by 336,882 shares to 676,882 shares, valued at $18.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Telenav tries to reassure investors after stock plummets 45% on GM-Google deal – MarketWatch” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The UAW Targets GM in Contentious Contract Negotiations – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Ford’s Defense Contractor Acquisition Is Brilliant – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Automotive Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Auto stocks drop on tariff escalation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 27 investors sold DLR shares while 159 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 206.28 million shares or 0.96% less from 208.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory Cap Mgmt owns 225,537 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys has 39,614 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 318,825 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Moreover, Schroder Invest Management Group has 0% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Td Asset Mgmt Inc has 75,264 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Synovus Fincl Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Cap Rech Invsts has invested 0.05% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Farmers Merchants Invs holds 0.15% or 19,721 shares. Quantbot Technologies Lp, a New York-based fund reported 4,670 shares. A D Beadell Invest Counsel owns 6,260 shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio. The Connecticut-based Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.09% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Spirit Of America Management Corporation holds 47,306 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt invested in 29,036 shares. Nordea Mgmt holds 9,856 shares. Aviva Plc reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

More notable recent Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Digital Realty Trust: This 5.85% Preferred Stock IPO Has Begun Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” published on March 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Digital Realty: Attractive Valuation In Growing Industry – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Digital Realty Trust: A Technology Stock Every Dividend Investor Must Buy – Motley Fool” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors Feel About Digital Realty Trust, Inc.’s (NYSE:DLR) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Analysts await Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 0.61% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.63 per share. DLR’s profit will be $341.68 million for 18.95 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Digital Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53M and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc by 5,888 shares to 17,693 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 10,886 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).