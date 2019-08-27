Vident Investment Advisory Has Lowered General Mtrs Co (GM) Holding by $473,600 as Stock Price Rose; Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) Holder Uss Investment Management LTD Has Increased Position

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% . The institutional investor held 514,082 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.43M, up from 469,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mexicano S for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $158.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $88.8. About 196,392 shares traded. Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon Piggybacks on Femsa’s Vast Store Chain to Grow in Mexico; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 22.5% Income From Ops Growth at FEMSA Comercio’s Retail Division; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO DELIVER PACKAGES TO FEMSA STORES AS PART OF PILOT; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA IN PILOT WITH AMAZON, ROLL OUT BROADER PLAN THIS YEAR; 16/03/2018 – Press Release: FEMSA Hldrs Approved Ps. 9,221 M Div; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 11.6% Income From Ops Growth at FEMSA Comercio’s Health Division; 23/03/2018 – This Mexican City Is So Dangerous That Coke Femsa Is Pulling Out; 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – MARCH QTR PROFIT 29.5 MLN RUPEES VS 42.8 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q NET INCOME MXN2.03M, EST. MXN2.48B; 15/05/2018 – AMAZON, FEMSA’S OXXO TO LAUNCH STORE PICK-UP SERVICE MAY 18

Vident Investment Advisory Llc decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 40.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc sold 12,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 18,804 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $697,000, down from 31,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $36.25. About 4.47 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 28/03/2018 – GM WANTS BETA-TESTING WITH PROFESSIONAL DRIVERS, NOT CONSUMERS; 01/05/2018 – GM U.S. SALES DROP IS SAID TO BE IN LINE WITH ANALYST ESTIMATES; 08/04/2018 – As GM union faces big job losses, South Koreans turn cold shoulder; 08/03/2018 – GM RESULTS AND EC CLEARANCE; 27/03/2018 – Curvature Names Jake Cleveland as EVP and GM to Drive Global Expansion of Independent IT Services and Third-Party Maintenance; 05/03/2018 – Automodular and HLS to Amend Arrangement Agreement to Address Potential Distribution of GM Settlement Proceeds Post-Closing Due; 26/04/2018 – Bose Earns ‘Supplier of the Year’ Honors from General Motors; 25/04/2018 – GM PRESIDENT SAYS KOREA UNIT CLOSE TO RESOLVING ISSUES: YONHAP; 23/04/2018 – GM Korea Averts Bankruptcy After Breakthrough in Union Standoff; 24/04/2018 – Volvo and GM roll out Amazon delivery to cars

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,300 are held by Fayez Sarofim &. Alpha Windward Ltd Llc accumulated 0.42% or 16,852 shares. The New York-based Alpine Woods Investors Ltd has invested 0.05% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Utah Retirement holds 247,351 shares. Stellar Capital Limited Company reported 59,265 shares. South Texas Money invested in 0.95% or 594,298 shares. Johnson Finance Inc invested in 0.14% or 41,520 shares. Blackrock Inc owns 83.43 million shares. Johnson Invest Counsel owns 6,605 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Fund has invested 0.21% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 1.38 million shares. The Delaware-based Westover Advsrs has invested 1.46% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Cibc Ww Markets Corp accumulated 456,003 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 47,219 shares in its portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Ltd reported 0.06% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM).

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53M and $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Ltd Dur Income F (EVV) by 46,606 shares to 692,317 shares, valued at $8.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 20,348 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,932 shares, and has risen its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “MSG, UPS And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 30 – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “General Motors Earnings: What to Expect – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “This Lithium Stock Is Better Than Tesla – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GM and Ford model for global recession possibility – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Vice President’s Comments About Workhorse Securing Funds To Buy GM Plant Premature – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

More notable recent Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “OXXO and Grupo Modelo agree on new commercial relationship – GlobeNewswire” on February 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “FEMSA Comercio enters the drugstore business in Ecuador – GlobeNewswire” published on September 24, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “FEMSA Announces Third Quarter 2018 Results NYSE:FMX – GlobeNewswire” on October 26, 2018. More interesting news about Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “FEMSA Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “FEMSA Comercio enters Convenience sector in Brazil through Joint Venture with RaÃ­zen – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.