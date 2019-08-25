Vident Investment Advisory Has Lifted Stake in Marathon Oil (MRO) by $795,472 as Stock Price Declined; Stag Indl (STAG) Market Valuation Rose While Moors & Cabot Has Lifted by $539,632 Its Stake

Vident Investment Advisory Llc increased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 107.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc bought 49,717 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The institutional investor held 96,138 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 46,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.16% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $11.75. About 13.91 million shares traded or 26.58% up from the average. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 20/05/2018 – GROUP OF LIBYAN YOUTH WILL SHUT DOWN OILFIELDS IN MARADA REGION UNLESS DEMANDS FOR BETTER STATE SERVICES ARE MET-STATEMENT; 20/03/2018 – RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 13/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP MRO.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 21/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP MRO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $16; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Marathon Oil’s Outlook To Positive; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Marathon Oil Outlook To Pos; Ratings Affirmed; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CEO TILLMAN SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – Total says Libya’s NOC knew of plans to buy Marathon’s business; 03/05/2018 – LIBYA’S NOC WITHHOLDING TOTAL’S SHARE OF WAHA CRUDE CARGOES AS DISPUTE OVER ITS DEAL WITH MARATHON CONTINUES; 09/05/2018 – Marathon Oil Board Member Michael E.J. Phelps Won’t Stand for Re-Election

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Stag Indl Inc (STAG) by 67.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 18,608 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% . The institutional investor held 46,369 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 27,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Stag Indl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $28.05. About 1.16M shares traded or 14.25% up from the average. STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) has risen 10.77% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical STAG News: 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial To Issue $175 Million Of Senior Unsecured Notes; 13/04/2018 – Fitch Rates STAG Industrial’s Private Placement Offering ‘BBB’; 14/05/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 11/04/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC – TRANSACTION ALSO CONSISTS OF $100 MLN OF 4.27% NOTES WITH A TEN-YEAR TERM MATURING ON JUNE 13, 2028; 06/03/2018 STAG Industrial Announces Updated Time For Its Presentation At Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference On March 7, 2018; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial to Issue $175 M of Senior Unsecured Notes; 21/04/2018 – DJ STAG Industrial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAG); 01/05/2018 – STAG Industrial 1Q Rev $83.3M; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms STAG Industrial’s IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 11/04/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC – TRANSACTION CONSISTS OF $75 MLN OF 4.10% NOTES WITH A SEVEN-YEAR TERM MATURING ON JUNE 13, 2025, OTHERS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MRO shares while 176 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 638.48 million shares or 0.34% more from 636.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 311,947 shares. C M Bidwell And Assocs Limited owns 6,240 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Security Natl Trust has 0% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 700 shares. Campbell And Adviser Lc owns 0.08% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 10,151 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 0.06% or 1.24 million shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Smithfield owns 355 shares. Numerixs Invest Technologies reported 33,014 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 1.82% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 27.20M shares. 26,946 were reported by Avalon Advsr Lc. Csat Invest Advisory Lp stated it has 1,334 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Michigan-based Columbia Asset has invested 0.04% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Verition Fund Management Ltd Llc accumulated 52,320 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 355,150 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, F&V Cap Mgmt Limited Com has 2.79% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO).

More notable recent Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Marathon Oil unit production costs fell to lowest ever during Q2 – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chesapeake Energy Corp.: The Worst Is Still Coming – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What To Know Before Buying Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should You Know About Marathon Oil Corporation’s (NYSE:MRO) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53 million and $1.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Cr Opp Fd (VTA) by 239,165 shares to 422,026 shares, valued at $4.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 12,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,096 shares, and cut its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold STAG shares while 66 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 98.34 million shares or 8.13% more from 90.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prns Grp Holdings Ag holds 0.17% of its portfolio in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) for 42,118 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity reported 0% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Com has 323,292 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md accumulated 76,482 shares or 0% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0% stake. Comerica National Bank & Trust holds 0.09% or 366,775 shares in its portfolio. 34,542 were accumulated by Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership. Zimmer Partners Ltd Partnership stated it has 4.50M shares. 128,802 are held by Bahl And Gaynor. 403 were accumulated by Ftb Inc. Bankshares Of America De has 0% invested in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Caxton Assocs Limited Partnership accumulated 10,487 shares. Highstreet Asset Management holds 0.12% or 71,669 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Eagle Boston Investment Mngmt Incorporated has 0.49% invested in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) for 38,188 shares.

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $735.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3,788 shares to 33,913 shares, valued at $2.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 11,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,039 shares, and cut its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN).