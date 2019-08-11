Vident Investment Advisory Has Lifted Position in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by $2.06 Million; Sei Investments Company Raised Holding in Haemonetics (HAE) by $3.23 Million as Stock Price Rose

Vident Investment Advisory Llc increased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 221.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc bought 40,409 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 58,682 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05M, up from 18,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $50.45. About 2.56 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 26/04/2018 – Southwest reports profit rise on strong demand, tax benefits; 21/05/2018 – VARIDESK Snags Former Southwest Airlines Exec For Chief Operating Officer Role; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Jet Forced to Land After Engine Blowout Breaks Window; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines: One Fatality Resulting From This Accident; 08/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES FEB. TRAFFIC UP 3.5% :LUV US; 02/05/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: A #SouthwestAirlines flight from Chicago to Newark had to make an emergency landing in; 16/05/2018 – LUV: GE USES ADDITIONAL INSPECTION STEP ON ENGINE FAN BLADES; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO: ALREADY INSPECTED MORE THAN 80% OF FLEET: CNBC; 02/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Diverted Flight Didn’t Lose Cabin Pressure; 02/05/2018 – Cracked Window Forces Southwest Jet Landing–3rd Update

Sei Investments Company increased its stake in Haemonetics Corp (HAE) by 28.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company bought 37,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.81% . The institutional investor held 169,349 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.82M, up from 132,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Haemonetics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $133.03. About 257,452 shares traded. Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) has risen 26.96% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical HAE News: 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Appoints Said Bolorforosh Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Sees FY19 Adj EPS $2.00-Adj EPS $2.30; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $234 MLN, UP 2.4%; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS 4Q ADJ EPS 43C, EST. 42C; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – SEES FISCAL 2019 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES (GAAP) $150 – $175 MLN; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.00 TO $2.30; 28/03/2018 – HAEMONETICS GETS FDA CLEARANCES FOR NEXSYS PCS SOFTWARE; 17/04/2018 – Haemonetics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 16th Straight Drop; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Names Said Bolorforosh Chief Technology Officer; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – SEES FISCAL 2019 ADJ SHR $2.00 – $2.30

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $29.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lydall Inc Del (NYSE:LDL) by 53,365 shares to 2,471 shares, valued at $52,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 39,974 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,833 shares, and cut its stake in Bemis Co Inc (NYSE:BMS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold HAE shares while 82 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 48.86 million shares or 0.74% less from 49.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens Cap Mngmt L P, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 27,030 shares. Raymond James And Assocs stated it has 0% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). American Century Companies invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Co reported 0% stake. Axiom Intll Investors Llc De holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) for 22,752 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). World Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Bowling Port Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.08% or 5,686 shares. Proshare invested 0.01% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Blackrock Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) for 6.39 million shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Fort Washington Inv Advsr Incorporated Oh reported 0.16% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 3,346 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prudential Fin invested in 437,803 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $8.91 million activity.

More notable recent Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “85 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Haemonetics EPS beats by $0.17, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 14, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/06/2019: PODD,HAE,BHC – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53 million and $1.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 18,097 shares to 41,515 shares, valued at $2.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 4,132 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,903 shares, and cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 271,871 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Com Il accumulated 10,248 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited, a Ohio-based fund reported 20,599 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj reported 0.46% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Regions Fincl Corp accumulated 5,759 shares or 0% of the stock. Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation owns 30,115 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Horrell Cap Management Inc reported 0.13% stake. Mngmt Professionals Inc reported 1,868 shares stake. Everence Capital Management holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 9,830 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 56,975 shares. Haverford Tru owns 0.02% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 20,796 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 59,700 shares. Kbc Nv, Belgium-based fund reported 184,820 shares. Moreover, Midas Management has 1.04% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 47,000 shares. Pitcairn invested in 0.05% or 8,154 shares.