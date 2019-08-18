Vident Investment Advisory Has Lifted Its Viacom New (VIAB) Holding; Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) Had 0 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:GGAL), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. – American Depositary Shares has $2800 highest and $2000 lowest target. $24.25’s average target is 36.70% above currents $17.74 stock price. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. – American Depositary Shares had 6 analyst reports since April 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, August 14 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, August 13 by Credit Suisse. See Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) latest ratings:

14/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $26.0000 New Target: $20.0000 Upgrade

13/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $45.0000 New Target: $22.0000 Downgrade

07/08/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Sector Underperform New Target: $27.0000 Initiates Coverage On

02/07/2019 Broker: Class B Shares underlying Rating: Credit Suisse

11/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

29/04/2019 Broker: Class B Shares underlying Rating: Jp Morgan New Target: $28.0000 20.0000

Among 6 analysts covering Viacom Inc (NASDAQ:VIAB), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Viacom Inc has $36 highest and $3100 lowest target. $34.17’s average target is 31.32% above currents $26.02 stock price. Viacom Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barrington maintained the shares of VIAB in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Loop Capital. The stock of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by Macquarie Research. As per Friday, April 5, the company rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $3300 target in Thursday, May 16 report. Guggenheim upgraded the shares of VIAB in report on Wednesday, August 14 to “Buy” rating.

Vident Investment Advisory Llc decreased Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) stake by 1,236 shares to 1,742 valued at $470,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) stake by 12,870 shares and now owns 5,293 shares. Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS) was reduced too.

The stock increased 1.55% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $17.74. About 3.83 million shares traded or 78.18% up from the average. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 20/03/2018 Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Goes Above 50-D-MA; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero lnteracciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million 1; 09/05/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 3.2%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S LATIN AMERICA AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; STABLE OUTLOOK; 23/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT INVESTMENT TRUST THROUGH DIFFERENT FUNDS; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Seguros Inbursa’s Ratings Reflect Legal Support From Grupo Financiero Inbursa; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT; 06/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Closes Below 50-D-MA; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A., a financial services holding company, provides various financial services and products in Argentina. The company has market cap of $2.45 billion. The firm operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, CFA Personal Loans, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It offers corporate banking services to companies, and the agricultural and livestock sector; foreign trade transactions; corporate debt and securitization transactions; and e-banking services.