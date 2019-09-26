Vident Investment Advisory Has Increased Deere & Co (DE) Holding; Bank Of Montreal Has Trimmed Its Pepsico (Call) (PEP) Position by $394.67 Million as Share Price Rose

Bank Of Montreal decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (Call) (PEP) by 98.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal sold 3.01M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.56 million, down from 3.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in Pepsico Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $135.09. About 3.60 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry; 24/04/2018 – Bringing Pop To Fashion: Pepsi® Launches Global Capsule Collection With Boohoo, Umbro, Le Specs, New Era And Anteater; 19/04/2018 – Hearthside Food buyout backed by US$1.645bn in loans; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth at Least in Line with 2017 2.3%; 23/04/2018 – Pepsi Announces Art of Football Streetwear Capsule Collection; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo gobbles up fruit and veggie chip maker Bare Snacks; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 ORGANIC REV GROWTH TO BE AT LEAST IN LINE WITH 2017 GROWTH RATE OF 2.3 PCT; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Quaker Foods North America Rev $601M; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – CEO SAYS BEYOND TRADEMARK PEPSI, N.AMERICA BEVERAGES IS PERFORMING REASONABLY WELL IN THE CONTEXT OF COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE SNACKS

Vident Investment Advisory Llc increased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc bought 5,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 85,931 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.24 million, up from 80,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $165.19. About 2.63 million shares traded or 31.56% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA SELECTED TURF & UTILITY EQUIPMENT FLAT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SEES FY 2018 TOTAL U.S. FARM CASH RECEIPTS OF $374.9 BLN; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Deere is concerned about retaliation against U.S. agriculture – Bloomberg; 21/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $172 FROM $159; 04/04/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SAYS “STRONGLY” ENCOURAGE OFFICIALS TO AVOID ANY MEANINGFUL DISRUPTION TO AGRICULTURAL TRADE; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES UP MORE THAN THE INDUSTRY; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WHILE GLOBAL TRADE CONCERNS WEIGH ON FARMERS, OVERALL SENTIMENT IS HOLDING AS COMMODITY PRICES MOVE UP, EQUIPMENT DEMAND SHOWS IMPROVEMENT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE – 2018 ADJ NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO EXCLUDING PROVISIONAL INCOME TAX ADJUSTMENTS ASSOCIATED WITH TAX REFORM IS FORECAST TO BE ABOUT $3.1 BLN; 30/05/2018 – Deere Raises Quarterly Dividend By 15% — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – Robust Profit Growth Expected From Deere — Earnings Preview

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53 million and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 1,906 shares to 2,684 shares, valued at $663,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 56,194 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,958 shares, and cut its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Bank Of Montreal, which manages about $34.23B and $118.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cedar Fair LP (NYSE:FUN) by 44,600 shares to 537,200 shares, valued at $25.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 19,184 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,727 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VMBS).

